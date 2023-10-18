The price of WA farmland is growing faster than in any other State according to new figures, prompting concerns family farms seeking to expand are being stymied by cashed-up foreign corporations. WA recorded the strongest year-on-year growth in the first half of 2023, with the median price per hectare jumping 15.1 per cent to $4740 according to Rural Bank’s Australian Farmland Values mid-year update. The report, released on October 18, revealed year-on-year increases in all regions of the State except for the South West, where the figure fell 5.1 per cent to $13,127. Values shot up highest in the Great Southern, where the median price per hectare rose 36.3 per cent year-on-year to a record $8018. This was attributed to a sharp decline in supply, with half-yearly transactions falling to their lowest level in 28 years at just 50. “Farmland values have been on a strong upward trend in recent years, with the State’s median price in the first half of 2023 up 169 per cent compared to the start of 2018,” the report said. “Median price per hectare movements were mixed with an even split of increases and decreases across the regions.” Transaction volumes were lower Statewide, with the South West and Northern regions also recording their lowest half-yearly transactions in 28-years, at 24 and 12 respectively. WAFarmers president John Hassell blamed soaring prices and plummeting transaction numbers on foreign companies snapping up prime WA farmland. “What is troubling is that land is being bought up and conglomerated, and then sold (to foreign interests),” he said. “They’re selling the family farms out, taking the towns out.” Mr Hassell said this made it “very challenging” for the average farmer seeking to expand their enterprise. “When you get the corporates coming in paying really huge money, it pushes the price up for everybody else,” he said. “It’s great for equity, make no mistake, but I don’t think it can go on forever. At some point it’s got to slow down a bit.” The Great Eastern region recorded the second largest year-on-year growth at 22.3 per cent, but still had the lowest median price per hectare at $1455. The Central region was next, recording 20.2 per cent year-on-year growth with a medium price per hectare of $4646. The median price in the Northern Region rose 17.7 per cent to $1879, while in the Avon Midland region it climbed 3.3 per cent to $7199. Nationwide, farmland values reached an inflection point after a sustained period of strong growth. “The median price of farmland in the first half of 2023 was only 0.1 per cent higher compared to a year earlier,” the report said. “This marks a distinct shift from the previous four half-yearly periods which each saw year-on-year growth between 16–23 per cent.” Median prices increased 14.9 per cent year-on-year in NSW, 12.9 per cent in SA, 4.2 per cent in the NT and 2.9 per cent in Victoria. Tasmania recorded a whopping 24.7 per cent drop, while prices fell 3.1 per cent in Queensland.