WA’s grain harvest is tipped to rise 7 per cent to 15.9 million tonnes in 2024-25, despite a sun-baked start to the growing season that saw a “high proportion” of the winter crop sown dry. The increase — forecast in ABARES’ June Australian Crop Report — was largely attributed to higher expected yields “more than offsetting” a slight drop in area planted across the State. WA’s winter crop yields were forecast to rise 9 per cent but remain below the 10-year average, while the State’s total grain production would remain 8 per cent below the 10-year average of 17.2Mt. Total area planted was forecast to fall “slightly” to 8.5 million hectares but remain 2 per cent above WA’s 10-year average. “This largely reflects a reduction in area sown in dry areas,” the report said. “Low levels of soil moisture have discouraged planting in some regions, especially for high-risk crops such as canola.” After a drier and hotter than average autumn, soil moisture levels across most WA cropping regions were below to “very much below” average during the winter planting window. But rainfall received during May in Kwinana down to Albany and Esperance had benefited crop germination despite high levels of dry sowing. “Sporadic rain from thunderstorms has allowed for some crop germination in northern cropping regions,” the report said. “Adequate and timely rainfall will be required in the coming weeks to support germination of dry sown crops, particularly in the Geraldton cropping zone where topsoil is dry and subsoil moisture is severely deficient. “The combination of rainfall in May and an above-average winter rainfall outlook (issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on May 23) will likely provide sufficient moisture to support crop establishment and maintain current yield expectations if realised.” There is a 50 to 75 per cent chance WA cropping regions will receive above average rainfall for June to August according to BOM’s three-month outlook. At a national level, ABARES forecast crop production would increase by 9 per cent to 51.3Mt, which would be 9 per cent above the 10-year average and Australia’s fifth largest harvest on record. That included 29.1Mt of wheat, a 12 per cent increase, 11.5Mt of barley (up 7 per cent) and 5.4Mt of canola (down 5 per cent). “This forecast increase reflects improvements in production in Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia. However, we are seeing highly variable production conditions across Australia’s major cropping regions at the start of the winter cropping season,” the report said. NSW was tipped to produce 15Mt of grain followed by Victoria (9.2Mt), South Australia (8.3Mt), Queensland (2.9Mt) and Tasmania (0.1Mt). ABARES executive director Jared Greenville said despite lower prices resulting from higher global production, the value of crop production was expected to grow by 2 per cent to $48.1 billion in 2024-25 on the back of higher production levels. “The Australian Crop Report shows a strong response from growers to changing market and seasonal conditions,” Dr Greenville said. “The area to chickpeas is growing 79 per cent in response to recent Indian tariff reductions and a good start to the season in NSW and Queensland. “The area for lentil plantings is also at a record 885,000ha.” Grain Producers Australia chairman Barry Large, a farmer at Miling in WA’s northern Wheatbelt, welcomed the forecast with “cautious optimism”. “The variability in the seasonal conditions means potential mixed fortunes for Australian grain producers with continuing challenges and opportunities,” he said. “Australian grain producers will continue to monitor their local conditions closely every day, making critical business decisions based on a range of key factors including the actual costs of production and especially essential farm inputs, pests and disease challenges and grain pricing outlook.” National planting to winter crops was forecast to remain historically high at 23.6 million hectares, 6 per cent above the 10-year average. WA produced consecutive record harvests of 26Mt in 2022-23 and 24Mt in 2021-22, which dropped to 14.5Mt last year.