A new wheat variety from Intergrain has been named after late WA grain grower and inaugural InterGrain chair Dale Baker.

Mr Baker, who passed away in 2019, was a Hyden grain farmer, the inaugural chairman of InterGrain in 2007, a founding member of the Kondinin Group, and an early member of the Grains Research and Development Corporation’s western regional panel and chair from 1999 to 2007.

He was also a chair for the Australian Centre for Plant Functional Genomics, Weeds CRC, and Managing Climate Variability program.

InterGrain chief executive Tress Walmsley said Mr Baker had a farmer’s paddock practicality, his own dash of intellectual rigour, and a visionary’s viewpoint.

Camera Icon Senior wheat breeder Dr David Tabah. Credit: InterGrain;Supplied

“We’ve long wanted to honour Dale with a namesake variety, and this one felt like the perfect tribute to his lasting impact on InterGrain and the grains industry,” she said.

The new wheat variety is an adaptable main season Australian hard wheat, is stable across a range of environments across WA and South Australia with a high yield potential.

Additionally, the new DALE variety is resistant to pratylenchus neglectus — or root lesion nematode.

Dr David Tabah, InterGrain senior wheat breeder, said the DALE wheat variety suited May sowings, was highly adaptable with a high yield potential, and is mid-maturing.

“DALE consistently stood out in our breeding program, which allowed us to fast-track its development and we’re excited to see how growers respond to its performance at harvest,” he said.

“In terms of disease package, it has a good profile, including good yellow spot, stem rust, and powdery mildew resistance.”

DALE seed will be available from local resellers and SeedClub members for planting in 2026.