WA growers were led on a study tour across the United States and Canada in July, taking the chance to gain insights into global fertiliser supply chains and and showcased agricultural innovation.

The study group, organised by CSBP, included 16 growers from Aldersyde, Newdegate, Gnowangerup, Popanyinning, Narrogin, Tambellup, Esperance, Little Italy, Bruce Rock, and Perenjori.

CSPB regional sales manager — north Jason Ralston and account manager — Moora Emily Hourigan also attended the tour.

Growers visited the Neptune Bulk Terminals at Vancouver Port, Carseland Nitrogen Facility, the 2025 Calgary Stampede, John Deere Harvester Works in Illinois, Mosaic Company in Florida, and tours of several farms in Calgary.

Camera Icon The CSBP Study Tour concluded with a visit to Mosaic’s operations in Tampa Florida. The group inside a drag line bucket, which is a large device used in Mosaic’s phosphate mining operations. Credit: CBSP

Gnowangerup sheep and grain farmers Mandy and Cliff Harris said the highlights of the tour included a visit to the Canpotex terminal, Olds Tebb Farms in Alberta, attending the Calgary Stampede and Banff.

“The magnitude of the operation (at Canpotex) and the visit to the storage facilities was interesting,” Ms Harris said.

“The length of time to move the potash from one side of the country to the other via train and then the loading and travel via sea, was surprising.

“Olds - Tebb Farms was incredible The scale of their operation and the pristine conditions were remarkable.

“The whole experience was friendly, informative, and cold. The shorter time span for their growing season and harvest was surprising.

“Discussions regarding fertiliser rates, placement and blends were informative. And looking at new technology, especially at Olds College in reference to automate machinery, was very interesting and something we will be keeping a close eye on.”

CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said the study tour was designed to give WA growers the opportunity to expand their understanding of global fertiliser markets.

“Not only has the tour provided insights into how potash and phosphates are sourced, but growers have also benefited from exposure to innovative farming practices and technologies from some of the world’s leading agriculture companies,” he said.

“The study tour reflects CSBP’s commitment to empowering growers with global perspectives and practical insights that translate directly into the high-quality fertiliser products we manufacture here in WA.”