WA’s grain harvest is starting to wind down, with deliveries now slowing as CBH Group confirmed receivals had exceeded the co-operative’s 17.5 million tonne forecast for 2024-25. Just over 2.3Mt was delivered to CBH bins statewide in the seven days to December 15, bringing the total to more than 17.9Mt, according to the grain handler’s weekly harvest report. “The pace of harvest has slowed across most zones, reflecting that many growers are coming to the end of their programs, despite having to switch to and from commodities (such as canola and barley) due to wet weather,” the report said. The report, released Monday, comes after the Grain Industry Association of WA lifted its 2024-25 crop production forecast by more than 1Mt on Friday. GIWA is now predicting the State’s harvest will crack 20Mt, which would be the third largest on record, after a relatively disappointing 14.5Mt crop in 2023-24. CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw attributed the “remarkable” result to WA growers’ “innovative practices” and “positive seasonal conditions”, despite a dry start. “Growers have done an amazing job delivering a crop this size on the back of the season we have had,” he said. “It’s hard to believe that at the start of the year many parts of the State were facing some of the driest conditions they had experienced for decades.” Mr Daw noted three of the past four harvests had been above average — including two consecutive record crops in 2021-22 (24Mt) and 2022-23 (26Mt). He paid tribute to WA’s “resourceful” grain growers for continuously improving on-farm practices. “They are able to adapt and make the most of the environmental and economic circumstances that come their way,” Mr Daw said. “Quality issues caused by late weather events has been a frustrating development which takes some of the shine off, but it is a significant achievement nonetheless for the WA grains industry, and one growers should be immensely proud of.” KWINANA NORTH ZONE Growers in the Kwinana North zone were leading the charge as of Sunday, having contributed more than 4.1Mt to the State’s total, including 619,500t last week. That was despite more rain during the week which slowed receivals at some sites. The McLevie receival site broke its daily record after receiving 9824t on December 12. Wheat was mainly being delivered and some sites were expected to close for the season from December 16. KWINANA SOUTH Total receivals in the Kwinana South zone stood at nearly 3.66Mt, including 635,600t last week. “A few rain events near Corrigin and surrounds have only slightly slowed harvest pace,” the report said. “Wheat and barley accounts for most of our receivals, with small volumes of oats and lupins also coming in. Most growers are now done with their canola, and most canola segregations have been suspended or closed.” The Brookton bin broke its daily record on December 11 with 13,783t received. Dale broke its daily receival record on December 9 with 3290t. ALBANY Albany zone growers had delivered more than 4Mt including 493,400t last week, despite rain slowing progress. Wheat and barley were mainly being received, with smaller tonnages of canola still being delivered in southern parts of the zone. “As sites are filling up, some segregations are closing and growers will have to travel to other sites to deliver some services such as oats,” the report said. GERALDTON Geraldton growers had delivered more than 3.1Mt including 392,400t last week, with receivals now slowing in the northern part of the zone. Wheat was now mainly being delivered along with “small amounts” of lupins, canola and barley. “The Yuna and Binnu sites will close early next week, and hours at Narngulu, Moonyoonooka and Geraldton Grain Terminal will all scale back to a single shift as of Wednesday, December 18,” the report said. ESPERANCE The total for the Esperance zone stood at nearly 2.94Mt, with 169,100t delivered last week. Wheat was mainly being received along with “very small” deliveries of canola and barley”. “Rain slowed down the pace of harvest at the end of the week, however most growers are wrapping up harvest anyway,” the report said. “Salmon Gums and Dunn Rock are now closed for the season, with others to follow in the new year.”