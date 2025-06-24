WA’s first hay run to South Australia will set off in late July, as farmers lend a helping hand to their drought-affected neighbours. In an inspiring display of solidarity, Farmers Across Borders — in collaboration with Need for Feed Australia — intend to truck 6000 bales of barley straw and hay across the Nullarbor to SA farmers who are in urgent need of feed assistance. The convoy is equivalent to 80 road trains — the not-for-profit organisation’s biggest interstate convoy to date. So far, 30 trucks have been confirmed, with final numbers dependent on donations and funding from the South Australian Government. WA spokesperson Sam Starcevich said the aim was to secure the truck numbers required to haul the whole 6000 bales and was hopeful they could do so. “We’ll still be getting across there anyway with something,” she said. The departure from Norseman has been set for July 25, with feed arriving to the first affected farmers as early as the next day, July 26. Ms Starcevich said it was clear how important it was to help after talking with Need for Feed and hearing how desperate things are in South Australia. “Over 1400 applications for assistance have already been received through Need for Feed Australia, underscoring the scale of the need across South Australia’s west coast,” she said. “We’ve had quite a few phone calls with farmers . . . they’re pretty grateful for it. “Especially the farmers who are in the region that are feeling a bit forgotten.” Ms Starcevich said has empathy for those struggling given she herself has been in a similar situation. “It’s just so good to be able to talk to them, help them,” she said. The Esperance farmer said while support has been plentiful, the organisation is still actively seeking corporate sponsorship and individuals willing to lend a hand. “Every contribution directly supports drought-affected farming families,” Ms Starcevich said. Since 2014, FAB has delivered more 20,000 bales across WA, New South Wales and Queensland. “This run to SA is another chapter in that story, and we couldn’t do it without our supporters,” Ms Starcevich said. Green snail has prevented local farmers from supplying to SA in the past, however, recent animal feed entry conditions have been adjusted by the SA Government to help provide its farmers with some relief. Conditional entry was granted from May 30 which has enabled the operation to go ahead, but Ms Starcevich said it has been disheartening turning away those willing to donate who fall inside the green snail zone. “But at the same time, we don’t want to jeopardise the important work we’re doing,” she said.