Organisers of WA’s biggest grains conference — the Grains Research Updates — are gearing up to celebrate three decades of sharing the latest research, technology, and innovations next year. Originally called Crop Updates, the event began in the early 1990s through the then-Department of Agriculture and has grown into WA’s biggest annual grains gathering — attracting growers, advisers, and researchers from across the State. Next year’s event will take place in Perth on February 16 and 17, before touring regional WA in February and March. This year, grain growers have been invited to attend for free — a move organisers hope will make the celebration its biggest yet — while the regional updates will also be free for anyone to attend. The Perth update will be hosted at Optus Stadium for the first time, followed by regional updates in Beaumont on February 23, Lake King on February 25, Brookton on March 3, Kalannie on March 10, and Mingenew on March 12. Grains Research and Development Corporation senior regional manager — west Peter Bird said the 2026 event would be a fitting tribute to the legacy of research, development and extension that had underpinned the State’s grains industry for decades. “The GRDC updates represent 30 years of working together and pushing boundaries,” Mr Bird said. “Western Australians should be proud of what we’ve achieved as an industry.” The event will be held just as WA farmers finish harvesting what is expected to be their biggest crop on record in 2025-26, with a haul of more than 26.5 million tonnes set to beat the 2022 record of 26Mt. “We owe a lot to the innovation of the growers and researchers who came before us,” Mr Bird said. “Taking time to remember how far we have come during the past three decades motivates us to keep searching for new breakthroughs to reach new frontiers. “At the end of the day, it’s the people — growers, researchers, and everyone across the industry— who make the difference. Their legacy is what inspires the next generations coming through.” GRDC western region panel chair Gary Lang will open the Perth update, and said the program would deliver a host of new information, practices and technologies to maximise WA grain growers’ profitability. “The western Grains Research Updates series consistently attracts more than 1000 attendees across six events, five of which are hosted in regional WA in partnership with local grower groups,” he said. “It’s fantastic to see a large cross-section of the State’s growers, advisers and researchers come together each year to address challenges, explore innovations and push the boundaries of what was previously thought possible.” DPIRD broadacre systems executive director Kaara Klepper said the department was proud of the Crop Updates legacy and how it had grown into a “key platform for sharing innovation”. “It ensures WA’s grains industry remains adaptable and internationally competitive,” she said. The 2026 Grains Research Updates will deliver one and two-day series of presentations focusing on farming systems; supply chain and markets; soils, nutrition and agronomy; weed and disease management; emissions, climate and weather; and agricultural technology. As part of the Perth update, GRDC is also hosting a free New Frontiers Grainstorming breakfast for growers and advisers on Tuesday, February 17 to gather innovative new ideas for groundbreaking, blue-sky research that will make a difference on-farm. To find out more or register, visit the GRDC events page or contact the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia on 6262 2128 or researchupdates@giwa.org.au.