A late burst of rain and a delay to baling hasn’t deterred Williams farmer Mark Fowler, who is feeling upbeat about the hay market with a crop of “very sugary” hay in the bag. Mr Fowler was about one-third of the way through his 1555ha hay-baling program this week after he started cutting in the last week of September. He plans to produce a solid crop of about 18,000 bales of hay, or 12,000 tonnes, after yielding between 7.5 to 8 tonnes per hectare. Mr Fowler, whose main farm is in Williams but also has land at Wickepin, said a sudden burst of rain on October 4 set his hay cutting and baling program back by about a week. “We had a really wet July, August and part of September, and there was a real concern at one stage that the ground was going to be too wet and that it was going to keep raining — which would compromise everyone’s plans to cut and bale hay,” he said. Mr Fowler said he had a window of “hot, breezy” weather in mid-October that proved optimal for drying out hay and baling it in the shortest time possible. “Then we had a really big forecast of rain that popped up about to two weeks ago . . . it didn’t turn out to be very much rain, but it slowed us down a bit,” he said. “It wasn’t just the rain . . . we had this kind of overcast, cool days with dewy, foggy mornings which basically meant that the hay didn’t really dry out but since then it’s been quite good.” Apart from hay, Mr Fowler has planted 1300ha of oats, 2878ha of canola and 2222ha of barley across nearly 8000ha of land this season. Mr Fowler has about 400ha for about 1300 sheep that are a three-way cross of Suffolk, Texel and Merinos. As a result of seasonal conditions, Mr Fowler has found hay to be “very sugary”, improving the feeding value and quality. “The very sugary hay is fantastic for marketing the hay and it improves the feeding value of the hay and its quality, but it also comes with challenges in making the hay,” he said. “Square balers are finding their bale chambers getting sugary lumps building up inside them, which makes baling the hay harder and people having to stop and regularly clean out their chambers. “It’s quite nice that we’ve got quite high-yielding crops that are high in sugar, but it makes the hay-making process a bit more complicated.” Mr Fowler said there will “definitely be a good market” for hay exports this season despite China beginning to grow their own product, pointing to strong markets in South Korea and Japan, and domestic markets in South Australia and Victoria. He said apart from 2024, he tends to sell “nearly 100 per cent” into the international export market.