WA growers who are contemplating spraying maturing canola, lupins and field peas in coming weeks have been urged to be mindful of chemical withholding periods. This was the message from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in its latest PestFacts newsletter. The minimum times required between the spray application date and harvesting or windrowing crops can vary from zero to 28 days, depending on the product. The reminder comes after above threshold numbers of budworm caterpillars were found in pulse and canola crops at Mukinbudin, Wyalkatchem, Koorda and Northam. DPIRD has also reported above threshold numbers in canola crops at Moonyoonooka (84 caterpillars per 10 sweeps), Nabawa (60 per 10 sweeps) and Alma (42 per 10 sweeps). The high numbers are not unexpected after a surge of budworm moths were recorded flying into grain growing areas over the past month. DPIRD staff found less than one budworm caterpillar per 10 sweeps in canola at Northam, York and Kendenup. However, with high numbers of budworm moths recorded flying into some of these areas in recent weeks, caterpillar numbers could increase in the coming weeks. But the cold, wet and windy weather that arrived late last week may help reduce the numbers of eggs and small caterpillars, DPIRD said. Eggs may be dislodged and small caterpillars may become stuck or drown. Predators, parasites and disease can also affect population numbers. Native budworm moth flights have moderated in some areas while other locations have again reported very high numbers of moths being captured. The highest native budworm moth captures from the fortnight to October 4 included: Moonyoonooka (1438 moths), Maya (1193), York (1119), Dalwallinu (980), Bindi Bindi (850), South Stirlings (800), Borden (572), Kellerberrin South (545), Varley (448), Kellerberrin North (404,) Nabawa (398), Northam (363), Cadoux (261), Dowerin (194) and Cunderdin (175). Lower moth captures were recorded at Narrogin (82), Kendenup (79), Cuballing (65), Boyup Brook (53) and Kojonup (41).