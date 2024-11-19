The Federal Government has opened applications for the first round of grants as part of the transition support package aimed at helping WA’s sheep industry move away from live exports by sea. The grants, valued at $2 million, will go towards developing domestic and international market demand for Australian sheepmeat by providing research and analysis and building business relationships. The initiatives funded by the grants will target areas such as the Middle East and North Africa region. The Government will accept applications from groups such as peak industry bodies, research providers, agriculture consultants, and rural research and development corporations. The announcement comes after a Senate Estimates hearing on October 5 revealed the WA sheep industry would not see any funds from the transition package, valued at $139.7m, until July 2025. Nationals frontbencher Bridget McKenzie grilled Agriculture Department official Andrew McDonald, who confirmed funding was expected to start next financial year after specific programs and guidelines were developed in consultation with industry. Grant applicants will be assessed in January, and successful candidates will be notified between February and March. Grant applications close on December 19.