Six-year program to increase vegetable consumption

A new, $4.7 million program could be the multi-billion-dollar boost Australia needs to increase vegetable consumption. The six-year program funded and overseen by Hort Innovation through the Frontiers Healthy Living Investment Theme is expected to contribute $3.3 billion to vegetable growers and, across the supply chain, create 13,000 new jobs in regional communities. It will also lead to a $1.4 billion reduction in healthcare costs — contributing a total of $4.7 billion in net economic benefits. Australians today are only consuming, on average, 1.8 serves of vegetables per person per day. Hort Innovation chief executive Brett Fifield said the program would help word towards both a healthier Australia and a prosperous vegetable industry. “By increasing the number of veggies consumed by just one serve, we would expect to see a $3.3 billion increase in value to the vegetable industry,” he said. Incorporating insights and lessons from global best practice programs, it will maximise outcomes for industry and growers and develop a direct response to declining daily vegetable consumption. Led by AUSVEG and supported by The Growth Advisory, Fiftyfive5, Akcelo and AgEcon, the research program has been co-designed by more than 48 cross-sector organisations to understand the most effective ways to get Australians to eat an extra serve of vegetables each day. “Critically low and declining vegetable consumption in Australia has been a major concern for many years,” Mr Fifield said. “This program has triple-bottom-line of benefits to be realised—it’s good for Aussie vegetable growers, it’s good for the national economy, and it’s good for the health of all Australians.” The program will run until 2030 and is expected to see every dollar invested yielding a $12.30 return across six years.