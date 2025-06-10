Donnybrook pear and apple grower Sam Licciardello has been recognised as one of the best horticultural producers in the country, an “absolute honour” he says has left him feeling humbled and proud of his industry.

The third-generation orchardist took out two major horticulture awards in the space of a week earlier this month, after being nominated by his industry peers.

Mr Licciardello’s winning streak started when he took out the Agritourism Award at Apple and Pear Australia’s Awards for Excellence on June 4.

Just two days later, he won the Community Stewardship Award in the Horticulture Awards for Excellence at a special gala dinner to mark the end of Australia’s biggest horticulture conference — Hort Connections — in Brisbane.

Mr Licciardello was one of five finalists in one of the main categories at this year’s Horticulture Awards for Excellence, which aim to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of leading growers, businesses and individuals across the sector.

He was one of two of WA horticulture’s “best and brightest” nominated, with Newton Orchards’ Nicole Giblett among 12 finalists for the Women in Horticulture category.

The award came as a surprise to Mr Licciardello, who farms with his wife Vanessa and their three daughters Amber, 19, Jade, 17, and Mia, 11.

“I am honoured to have won this award, and humbled,” he said.

“I just feel so proud to represent WA and the industry we have here.”

Mr Licciardello is continuing his family’s legacy running the third-generation, family-operated orchard on the South Western Highway near Donnybrook.

His family has farmed the 45ha property since 1950 and these days focus predominantly on apples and pears, as well as plums, nectarines, peaches and cherries.

“I love growing fruit, and to win these awards is amazing . . . but at the end of the day, I am just doing what I love,” he said.

“The ultimate goal is to provide high-quality fruit for the community to enjoy . . . and to educate the public on what they are eating and where it comes from.

“We are so lucky here in the South West to have so many amazing fruit and vegetables grown here . . . it is a great part of the world to live in.”

Mr Licciardello wears a number of hats in the region, as a Pomewest WA committee member, an exhibitor and organiser of the Donnybrook Apple Festival’s fruit pavilion, and the host of Taste Donnybrook’s annual long table lunch.

Pomewest executive manager Nardia Stacey accepted the Horticulture Awards for Excellence accolade on behalf of Mr Licciardello.

“It was a privilege to be able to nominate a grower who is as engaged and passionate as Sam,” she said.

“We are so happy he won . . . he is just an all-round fabulous person and totally deserves this award.”

Ausveg chief executive Michael Coote said the winners represented the “best and brightest” of Australian horticulture and its future.