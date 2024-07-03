Unlocking the genetic mysteries of WA’s Pink Lady apple is the focus of a new research project that aims to fast-track the development of improved and more profitable apple varieties. Identifying the Pink Lady’s DNA markers through genome mapping will be the first step of the project, which is being funded by the inaugural John Cripps Horticultural Scholarship. It’s also hoped it will lead to reduced apple breeding costs while helping WA’s $1.49 billion horticulture industry continue expanding and diversifying. University of WA PhD candidate Golam Azam has been awarded the $150,000 State Government-funded scholarship, named in honour of the renowned WA breeder of the Cripps Pink, commonly known as Pink Lady. Mr Azam’s project starts this month and will be supervised by experts from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and UWA. “Our first step will be sequencing the genomes of original Cripps Pink cultivar and its mutants, and then using comparative genomics tools to pinpoint the genomic variation responsible for those distinguishable features,” Mr Azam said. “The aim of the research is to determine genetic and genomic factors influencing phenotypic variation in Cripps Pink apple and its mutants. “We also seek to identify important genes responsible for improvements between Cripps Pink and its natural variants during phases of fruit development.” The Pink Lady is Australia’s most popular apple and among the leading cultivars worldwide. WA is the nation’s second-largest exporter of apples. Mr Azam, who started his career as a research scientist and plant breeder at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, said receiving the scholarship was a “huge honour”. He has also received the UWA Research Training Program stipend for international students to support his PhD studies. WA is home to the Australian National Apple Breeding Program, based at DPIRD’s Manjimup Horticulture Research Institute, which has a nursery of more than 50,000 seedlings. The scholarship is funded by royalties from horticulture varieties developed by the State, including those from Cripps Pink, Cripps Red and ANABP 01 apples — marketed as Pink Lady, Sundowner and Bravo. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the “cutting-edge” research would help develop more local varieties for consumers to enjoy.