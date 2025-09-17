Bron Christensen will have WA’s northern pastoralists front of mind when she faces the Firearms Inquiry this week to share the “serious” trouble they are having with the State’s new firearm laws. In her submission to the parliamentary inquiry Ms Christensen, as Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association chief executive, described the gun reforms as “significantly flawed” and warned of serious implications for WA’s pastoral sector. She said the reforms failed to differentiate between violent and non-violent convictions when deciding firearm licence eligibility, and flagged concerns about the impact on mental health amongst farmers. Ms Christensen said the persons suitability to hold a firearms licence should be determined “holistically”. “KPCA agrees wholeheartedly with the revocation or refusal of a firearms licence in any situation where incarceration has occurred for a violent act,” she said. “However, the Firearms Act 2024 makes no distinction between violent and non-violent convictions resulting in incarceration but is based on maximum sentence plus the term of imprisonment, rather than the act that resulted in the sentence.” Ms Christensen said the Act had undone work to destigmatise mental health issues in farmers, and said the KPCA help strong concerns medical practitioners would err on the side of caution and recommend revocation or refusal in lower-risk situations. “Trust by the pastoral industry in government is at an all-time low and trust in the advice that firearm licences will not be revoked if a person with identified mental health issues complies with all medical requirements to ‘fix’ themselves, is non-existent,” she said. Her submission to the inquiry raised the conviction and jailing of KPCA member and Yanrey Station owner manager Kimberley ‘Cob’ De Pledge in 2019 for nearly four years for his role in the June 2017 collision on Great Northern Highway that killed Tom Price couple Mark and Lara Dawson, and orphaned their children. During his 2019 trial, Mr De Pledge’s lawyer said he had been placed in a “state of emergency” when two vehicles travelling in front of him slowed significantly to 26km below the posted speed limit while he was driving a prime mover carting cattle to Broome for export. As a result of the conviction, and despite an unsuccessful appeal, Mr De Pledge is unable to hold a firearms licence with no avenue of appeal to retain his licence. Mr De Pledge and Ms Christensen are expected to speak at the inquiry on September 17.