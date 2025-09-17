WA’s biggest sheep saleyard has experienced a huge surge in livestock transactions, with the number of head sold at the facility doubling year-on-year to a total of more than half a million head. A total of 568,733 sheep were sold at the Katanning Regional Saleyards during the 2024-25 financial year, up 100 per cent on the 283,924 sold there in 2023-23 which is in line with a surge in WA figures. Sheep sales across WA surged by 60 per cent across the board, with 1.07 million sheep sold in WA last financial year — up on 671, 542 in 2023-24 — while national sheep transactions jumped by 2.3 million last financial year to total of 16.3 million. Cattle saleyard transactions showed a moderate increase, with the 218,241 head sold in WA up on the 186,499 sold in 2023-24 — while national cattle sales increased to 4.82 million head, up 798,572 year-on-year. The statistics, unveiled in Meat and Livestock Australia’s 2024-25 National Saleyard Survey, have largely been attributed to farmers exiting the sheep industry and buoyant sheep prices recorded in WA this year. WA posted the largest percentage increase in sheep transactions of any other State or Territory, driven by the high volume of sales at its only two sheep saleyards at Katanning and also the Muchea Livestock Centre near Perth. Nearly 53 per cent of all WA sheep saleyard transactions occurred at Katanning while 47 per cent — or 506,979 head — were sold at the Muchea Livestock Centre, up 30 per cent on the 2022-23 financial year. The surge in sheep sales at Katanning was in line with a significant increase in livestock transactions across Australian saleyards, with notable growth in both cattle and sheep consignments across the country. The National Saleyard Survey is conducted by MLA’s National Livestock Reporting Service each year and aims to provide a comprehensive snapshot of of saleyard activity across Australia’s 73 cattle and 35 sheep selling facilities. More than 16 million sheep and 4.84 million cattle were sold at saleyards across Australia in 2023-24, up from 14.09 million head of sheep and 4.18 million head of cattle the financial year prior. NLRS operations manager Stephanie Pitt said the results reflected a strong recovery in livestock movement and market confidence across the country. “This year’s survey highlights the resilience of Australia’s livestock sector, with most States recording year-on-year growth in saleyard throughput,” she said. “The data also underscores the importance of regional saleyards in supporting producers, agents and buyers in a dynamic market environment.” A total 218,241 cattle were sold at WA saleyards last year, and 963,000 sheep. WA has three main cattle saleyards, at Muchea, Boyanup and Mt Barker, and two main sheep saleyards, at Katanning and Muchea, which are included in the data — while smaller sales are sometimes held in regional towns. While Muchea Livestock Centre lost its title as the biggest sheep selling facility to Katanning last financial year, it proudly retained the title for cattle — accounting for 36 per cent of all cattle sold through WA saleyards last year. Cattle saleyard transactions at Muchea surged 40 per cent to 78,967 head compared to the 55,709 head sold in 2023-24. Cattle numbers also increased at WA’s two other cattle saleyards, Boyanup in the South West and Mt Barker in the Great Southern. The Mt Barker Regional Saleyards, which is owned and operated by the Shire of Plantagenet, was just behind Muchea to account for more than 32 per cent of all cattle transactions at WA saleyards last year. A total of 70,173 head of cattle were sold at Mt Barker in 2024-25, up on the 62,204 head in in 2023-24. It marked the biggest number of cattle transactions at the facility since 2020-21, when 71,817 head were sold during a dry spell. Mt Barker Regional Saleyards manager Greg Moore said the mood had been buoyant at its regular Thursday sale for “quite some time”, with good quality cattle on offer and good prices being paid. “The cattle market has been strong and that will continue,” he said. “We have got lots of really good quality cattle during the past few weeks, with really good condition. “We are starting to see interest from Eastern States buyers again.... that is a good thing and gives our sellers a bit of competition.” “The atmosphere has been very buoyant at our sales, this time of the year we would normally be down to 200-400 head sales and we haven’t fallen below 500 in recent months.” There was a modest, one per cent increase in sales at Boyanup Saleyards — which is leased and operated by the WA Livestock Association — with 69,101 head of cattle sold there in 2024-25, representing 31 per cent of the State’s total. This was up from the 68,496 head sold there in 2022-24, but roughly in line with the 66,906 head of cattle sold there in 2022-23 but well down on the 82,256 head of cattle that passed through the facility in 2021-21. Elsewhere in Australia, New South Wales led the nation with 1.82 million cattle and 9.24 million sheep transacted — up 22 and 13 per cent respectively - while Queensland experienced a 20 per cent rise in cattle transactions. THE FIGURES Katanning Regional Saleyards (sheep only) 2024-25: 568,733 head 2023-24: 283,924 head Change: Up 100% Percentage of State: 52.9% Muchea Livestock Centre (sheep and cattle) SHEEP 2024-25: 506,979 2023-24: 387,618 Change: 30.8% Percentage of State: 47.1% CATTLE 2024-25: 78,967 2023-24: 55,799 Change: 41.5% Percentage of State: 36.2% Mt Barker Regional Saleyards (cattle only) 2024-25: 70,173 2023-24: 62,204 Change: 12.8% Percentage of State: 32.2% Boyanup Saleyards (cattle only) 2024-25: 69,101 2023-24: 68,496 Change: 31.7% Percentage of State: 0.9%