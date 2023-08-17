Hort Innovation has announced the biggest and most ambitious trade initiative in Australia’s horticulture history, with a $130 million, eight-year program hoped to bolster farmers’ production and slash costs.

The breakthrough initiative, called the Fresh and Secure Trade Alliance, will unify key industry stakeholders and authorities to help protect and grow Australia’s horticultural exports.

WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the Cook Government would invest $8.47 million in the FASTA program, which would help optimise and expand WA’s $1.49 billion horticulture industry, spanning from the Kimberley to the Great Southern regions.

“The Cook Government is delighted to be involved in the FASTA research, helping improve production and reduce costs, while providing robust systems and evidence to maintain and secure access to key export markets,” Ms Jarvis said.

“Biosecurity is a priority for our Government and this investment supports efforts to protect WA’s horticulture industry from pests and diseases, such as the current Qfly and polyphagous shot hole borer responses and integrated pest management work with growers.

“I look forward to seeing the important research outcomes from this long term co-investment and how they help our diverse industry realise its potential and capture new market opportunities.”

She said as a key research partner in the program, a multi-disciplinary team from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development would investigate in-field management strategies, alternative treatment options and integrated management tools.

The WA team also plans to examine the use of digital technology in real time trapping detection and identification, genetic testing to identify the origin of pests at a molecular level, as well as develop science-based protocols to pathways to market.

Endemic and exotic pests are an ongoing challenge to WA horticulture production, with growers across the State tackling pests including Mediterranean fruit fly, fall armyworm and tomato potato psyllid.

Hort Innovation chief executive Brett Fifield said FASTA was created in direct response to the importance Australian horticulture places on export and the future opportunities to expand into new lucrative markets.

“Importantly, we are bringing together under one project, a core of scientific capability and capacity for the long term, breaking the traditional model of shorter and sometimes disconnected research projects,” Mr Fifield said.

About 100 people will work within the FASTA project across all States and Territories and Australian growers will have the opportunity to provide input into the focus of research and development within the program.

“The certainty over eight years will bolster the sector’s ability to quickly identify and respond to emerging trade opportunities,” Mr Fifield said.

“At its heart, the project is a commitment from Hort Innovation and our delivery partners to best position Australian horticulture for the future by investing in the technical R&D that underpins trade negotiations, and ultimately expanding Australian horticulture’s international reach.”

He said the R&D component of international trade was where Hort Innovation could play its most critical role.

“This is reflected in the new Hort Innovation Strategy 2024-2026 and our vision for a prosperous and sustainable Australian horticulture industry built on innovation,” he said.

“We will regularly update our members and Australian horticulture industry on the project’s progress through our monthly Growing Innovation newsletter, as well as our established industry communication programs and Strategic Investment Advisory Panels.”

FASTA is a Hort Frontiers initiative and is predominantly funded by co-investment — not industry levies — and Australian Government contributions.