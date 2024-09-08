Record avocado and table grape exports last financial year are indicators WA is well placed to supply growing market opportunities across Asia, but more investment is needed. That’s the view of David Williams, founder of ag advisory firm Kidder Williams, who spoke at the Global Food Forum in Brisbane recently. He said while Australia had done well in lifting its ability to feed the growing world population through farm investment, more spending on value added food exports was required. Mr Williams said global food security concerns were driving improved efficiencies and investment in food companies and farms, but more could be done to feed a growing middle class population across Asian markets. WA has seen investment in areas such as citrus production, packing and exports in recent years, with the industry now ready to feed demand. Northern Valley Packers general manager Damien Guthrey said WA was favourably positioned to increase exports of citrus to markets including South-East and North-East Asia and the Middle East. “The work of Citrus Australia has created wide access to these markets,” he said. Mr Guthrey said demand overall from export markets varied year-to-year but the opportunity, from a population-based perspective, was huge with potential to grow. With growing opportunity to export to Asian and Middle Eastern markets, WA citrus growers were in a much better position. “Having more markets allows for diversification and reduction of risk which positions us to achieve better returns on farm,” Mr Guthrey said. According to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, total WA horticultural (fruit, nut and vegetable) exports reached a value of $192.1 million during 2023-24, with fruit exports alone valued at $94.5m. The growth in fruit export markets has been fuelled by demand from countries including Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. Avocados and table grapes were the shining new stars of WA horticultural exports during 2023-24. Avocado exports reached a record value of $36.8m with an estimated production record of 65,000 tonnes during the growing season. Table grape exports have also grown significantly and were valued at $18.8m last financial year, more than double the 2022-23 value of $9.1m. The State’s table grape industry is set to benefit from new market access to Japan which will now accept all varieties grown in WA, including the popular Autumn Crisp. Export sales of the WA-bred Soluna apple (known as Bravo in Australia) are also steadily increasing albeit from a low base. Until recently, strawberries were WA’s most valuable fruit export product — valued at $25.7m last financial year — with the State accounting for 74 per cent of Australia’s total strawberry exports. WA’s biosecurity status has paved the way for exclusive market access to Japan and Thailand for WA horticultural exports. The industry is also optimistic about new access to India after successful first shipments last season. A DPIRD spokesperson said while international consumer demand for imported fruit remained strong, particularly in Asia, the value of WA’s domestic market for local horticulture produce was consistently high. They said market diversification was important for risk management and there was notable potential and opportunity in export markets, particularly for counter seasonal products in premium retail supermarkets.