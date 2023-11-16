A high-tech commercial horticulture manufacturer based in Seoul has set its sights on WA as it looks to tap into Australia’s $15.6 billion a year horticulture sector.

GreenPlus — a South Korean company specialising in smart technology glasshouses and vertical farms — secured an Australian foothold in January with the opening of a Brisbane office.

GreenPlus Australia managing director and chief executive Steve Kim visited WA for the first time this month to meet with agribusiness leaders, growers and researchers.

He told Countryman there was “huge potential” to improve horticulture production nationwide, and the company was keen to develop “key business partnerships” in WA.

“Our motto and philosophy is to be able to feed the world through technology… and our goal is to become the foremost supplier of smart agricultural technology in Australia,” Mr Kim said.

“Australia has the opportunity to be the food bowl of the rest of the Asia, and we have been in the traditional way - with broadacre barley, rice, soybeans and whatnot.

“But the accessibility of Australian technology, in terms of the horticulture sector, is very limited, because there are only a few players in the market.”

Mr Kim met stakeholders from Vegetables WA, the Great Southern Development Commission and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development during the week-long trip.

He also met representatives from horticulture and aquaculture businesses including Albany Shellfish Hatchery, Cannaponics, Biological Services and Plantrite Nursery.

During a tour of Plantrite’s native wholesale nursery in Bullsbrook, Mr Kim spoke candidly about GreenPlus’ ambitions for WA — and why the company was “poised to shape the future of Australian agriculture”.

“Europe and America are huge markets in terms of undercover or protected cropping, but their greenhouse industries are very saturated,” he said.

“I think the Australian market is very immature and at an early stage, but there’s huge potential to grow.

“GreenPlus has a manufacturing facility reasonably close (in South Korea), so we can serve the market confidently… from the long-term perspective.”

GreenPlus already boasts customers in the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and El Salvador.

Its greenhouse technology is used to grow everything from cucumbers, spring onions and tomatoes, to strawberries, cannabis, and fresh flowers.

In Australia, glasshouses account for just 294ha of cropping nationwide including about 9ha in WA.

Yet Australia’s protected cropping industry is the fastest growing food-producing sector in the nation, with annual growth rates exceeding 60 per cent over the past five years.

Boasting 6ha of manufacturing plants capable of pumping out 100ha of glasshouses a year, Mr Kim said GreenPlus was ready to take on major projects in Australia.

“We will bring the (construction) team from Korea,” he said.

“I’ve got teams that are ready to do it straight away… and I’m also looking at getting local people trained in Australia.”

Greenplus also operates three commercial farms in South Korea producing eels, strawberries and leafy greens.

Mr Kim said the latter — a 1.4ha, fully-automated vertical farm — yielded a whopping eight tons of spring onions a day

“Planting these spring onions by hand or by tractor, in the field, it’s equivalent to about 70ha,” he said.

“We use 98 per cent less water than a traditional field farm, and we recycle 40 per cent of that water.”

Plantrite owner David Lullfitz — a third generation WA native plant nurseryman and director of Nativ Carbon — described Mr Kim’s vision for Australia as “very impressive”.

No stranger to large scale undertakings, Mr Lullfitz’ nursery has the ability to provide 18 million plants to revegetation projects across WA and was last year involved in one of the State’s biggest ever tree-planting projects.

Mr Lullfitz said he visited the US recently and was blown away by the the scale of nursery and horticulture production outside Australia.

“There’s so much undercover; you walk into 200 acres of glasshouse… and being from Australia, and particularly WA, you just can’t fathom the scale that stuff is produced on,” he said.

“And then, when you look down at the crops, they’re just perfect.”

Mr Kim said GreenPlus regularly worked with the Korean Government to commence projects in public-private partnerships — an approach he was trying to encourage in Australia.

“The Korean government have been facilitating large scale infrastructure investments to attract the generation back to farming… and also providing rental farms at a cheaper cost,” he said.

“If WA adapts this kind of system to suit their industry, it is going to be a no brainer.”