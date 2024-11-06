WA’s avocado production has undergone substantial growth, with the State pumping out just over 65,800 tonnes of the fruit in 2023-24— a 317 per cent year-on-year increase. This figure, which marks a record for WA, also made up 44 per cent of Australia’s avocado production for the year, as revealed by Avocado Australia’s latest industry report released on October 29. Queensland followed close behind WA, accounting for 42 per cent of the country’s production. In 2022-23, WA contributed 20,782 tonnes, or just 18 per cent of the country’s production, and Queensland represented 65 per cent. While Queensland showed a drop in avocado yields for the 2023-24 year, the report noted some North Queensland Shepard crops were not fully harvested because of poor market conditions. The report said this could explain Queensland’s reduction in yields. Hass avocados, which are mainly in supply year round, represented 82 per cent of production, and Shepard avocados, which are only supplied from February to April, represented 15 per cent. INTERNATIONAL EXPORT While Australia is still considered a small player in the world avocado market, the country’s avocado exports are on the rise. Australia exported just under 22,000 tonnes of avocados in 2023-24, a 106 per cent increase from the previous financial year. Just over 42 per cent of Australia’s exported avocados go to Hong Kong, and more than 23 per cent go to Singapore. Australia’s domestic avocado consumption has also increased by 25 per cent in the past three years. Avocados Australia’s CEO John Tyas said the report showed how Australia must do “everything it can” to further increase exports year-on-year. “Over the last three years the total export volume has increased by around 600 per cent to 21,979 tonnes but more work still needs to be done,” he said. “The 21,979 tonnes exported in 2023-24 represents 14.56 per cent of the total volume produced in Australia and we are definitely looking to further increase that figure. “Australian avocados are highly regarded by consumers in our overseas markets, they offer a quality, healthy and delicious option so this knowledge will help us in further developing these markets.”