The Cook Government has unveiled a $2.5 million upgrade to Kununurra’s Frank Wise Institute in a bid to support research to expand irrigated crop and beef production in WA’s north. The cash splash funded improvements to four laboratories at the 77-year-old facility run by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. A fit-for-purpose seed cleaning and processing facility, humidity-controlled cool room, general purpose laboratory, and drying area for soil and plant material were also part of the redevelopment. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis unveiled the finished works during a visit to the institute on Friday, saying the improvements would support research across horticulture cropping systems, cotton, grain, and fodder production. “This investment by the Cook Government will help our tropical agriculture industries diversify and explore new crop opportunities, while lowering business risks,” she said. “These new facilities are essential to grow and protect our thriving northern agriculture industries.” There are more than 20 collaborative research projects currently under way at the site involving hemp, plantago, mango, safflower, cassava, and cotton. The facility also houses the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration’s Cropping Enabled Cattle project, which is exploring the potential for Ord irrigated agriculture to support cattle feeding systems in the State’s north. The three-year, $6m research project aims to grow future beef production options in WA’s north as part of a collaboration between research bodies, universities and the State Government. Ms Jarvis said agriculture production in the Ord River Irrigation Area was important to the State’s economy, with a direct contribution from irrigated crops and sandalwood valued at $230m a year. Kimberley MLA Divina D’Anna said the “innovative” research taking place at Frank Wise Institute would “boost confidence for local growers to persue new crop and market opportunities”. “The upgraded facilities will attract more quality research and scientists to the region, while also creating employment avenues for the community,” she said.