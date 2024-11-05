Rawlinna, Australia’s biggest sheep station, is back on the market after mining magnate Andrew Forrest walked away from the sale, citing delays in gaining Ministerial approval for energy ventures on the Nullarbor property. Mr Forrest was named as the buyer of Rawlinna in May 2023, after he and Fortescue Metals Group entered into a conditional contract to purchase the property from Jumbuck Pastoral, who have owned Rawlinna since the 1960s. Fortescue then announced plans to assess the viability of carbon reduction and green energy projects on Rawlinna while continuing to run a commercial flock. However, a Fortescue spokesperson said the Mr Forrest would no longer be proceeding with the acquisition of Rawlinna after waiting for ministerial approval of the transfer for 11 months. “Following this extended period, with policy ambiguity remaining regarding Government approval, we have chosen to withdraw from the sale of Rawlinna which was always a long-term energy opportunity for Fortescue,” they said. “Withdrawing from the sale provides certainty for the Rawlinna workforce and the Nullarbor community in relation to the current and future operations at Rawlinna.” Despite walking away from this sale, the spokesperson said Fortescue remained “committed to pursuing long term green energy opportunities in the Nullarbor and Southeast WA region via alternate arrangements”. Jumbuck Pastoral has since appointed Elders to sell Rawlinna through a staged expressions-of-interest process, marking the first time the Nullarbor property has ever been put up for public sale. Countryman understands the station is for sale bare (excluding livestock) and is expected to receive offers greater than $20 million. Rawlinna, located 400km east of Kalgoorlie, is just over a million hectares, or 2,585,520 acres, and features a boundary exclusion fence that spans around 400km in length. With a carrying capacity of almost 70,000 sheep, shearing can take more than 10 weeks. The MacLachlan family, who owns Jumbuck Pastoral, founded Rawlinna in 1962 after grazier Hugh MacLachlan observed the land during a trip from South Australia to Perth on the Indian Pacific. Elders executive general manager network Tom Russo said he expected Rawlinna to garner international interest. “The station is strategically located to give access to both the western and eastern markets and is a powerhouse of wool production, having carried up to 69,000 sheep in recent history,” he said. “Given the strategic advantages and efficiencies that can be achieved by operating an enterprise at this scale, we anticipate receiving offers from both large private and corporate investors within Australia and internationally.” Mr Russo also said Jumbuck Pastoral was still firmly committed to expand its agricultural business, despite this major sale. “Whilst the divestment of Rawlinna constitutes a significant sale, in the context of their overall portfolio, this is merely a refinement to better align the asset base with Jumbuck’s strategy moving into the future. “Jumbuck’s intention is to continue to invest in the improvement and growth of their proudly Australian family owned agricultural enterprise.” Elders’ expressions-of-interest process will commence this month.