The Keep The Sheep campaign is taking its fight to Canberra, with organisers negotiating discounted flights for WA supporters keen to attend a major rally in the nation’s capital next month. The rally, scheduled to start at noon on September 10, will protest against the Federal Government’s policy to ban live sheep exports by sea from mid-2028. Organisers hope to continue the momentum created by two major protests held in WA earlier this year, according to campaign spokesman Paul Brown. Mr Brown said the campaign was already a “historic movement”, and he had been buoyed by the support shown at rallies in Perth and Northam. “I haven’t seen the agricultural industry unified as it is now against the Government’s attacks on us,” he said. “All the different parts of the industry are united. (It’s) not just the farmers. It’s the shearers, the trucking industry, the wool industry, and now we’ve got the processors like Hillside supporting us as well —and that’s not forgetting the pastoralists. “We are all together.” Mr Brown said he had reached out to several airlines to get quotes for discounted flights. One airline came through, offering 170 seats at a budgeted $1200 per ticket for a return trip from Perth to Canberra. The same airline — which organisers are not naming at this stage — is also offering eight business class seats at $2500 per ticket. Mr Brown said there had been “good” interest in the chartered flights so far, and he hoped to see lots of people from WA make it to Canberra. ”We’d love to have 170 people fly over with ‘Keep The Sheep Air’ to Canberra for the rally. It would be wonderful,” he said. A text message sent by organisers last week to farmers and stakeholders called on “everyone” to take part in the Canberra rally, which would see a “rolling convoy” of trucks arrive in the city. “We also need thousands of people to attend the national rally on the steps of Parliament House to deliver our message that they (the Federal Government) continue to ignore us at their own peril,” the message reads. “Make no mistake, this will not stop with their attack on live sheep exports, as we know that they will be coming after live cattle exports next.” The Albanese Government has repeatedly said it has no intention of banning live cattle exports. But activists, including the Animal Justice Party, are focused on ensuring it will be next on the chopping block. In May, after Labor announced a mid-2028 end date for the live sheep trade, the AJP issued a statement boasting its leaders had helped “fine-tune” the policy through “ongoing conversations behind the scenes”. “We are proud that the AJP could deliver the knockout blow by demanding the end of live sheep export as a requirement for our preferences at the Dunkley by-election in March,” the statement said. “We are already in deep preference negotiations with major parties for the upcoming Federal election, laser-focused on . . . making the end of live cattle export the next AJP policy and political win.”