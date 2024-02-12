Linley Valley Pork has appointed WA meat industry stalwart Kaine Tamlyn as the company’s new general manager after a global search lasting four months. He replaces Peter Spackman, who resigned late last year after six years in the role. Mr Tamlyn’s recent positions include senior roles at Australian British Food Holdings (British Sausage Co), George Weston Foods (Dons Smallgoods) and Mrs. Mac’s. He will start the new role in mid-March. “I’m delighted to be appointed to such a well-respected and thriving business with its long and deep history,” Mr Tamlyn said. “The company’s culture and values align with my own values and I look forward to contributing to the success of LVP.” Craig Mostyn Group (the parent company of LVP) chief executive officer Wayne Crofts said Mr Tamlyn would provide a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role. “This is a pivotal time for LVP and Kaine’s experience in business transformation will accelerate the growth of our business,” Mr Crofts said. “During his career he has built strong alliances and networks in the Australian market which is a testament to his strong communication skills, and we are pleased to welcome him to our team.” Mr Crofts said the timing of Mr Tamlyn’s arrival coincided with new changes and advancements in LVP’s operations. “LVP is about to bring online expanded capacity in our boning room and new value-adding capability,” he said. “Kaine’s experience in this area will be important operationally for its commissioning and commercially by harnessing the opportunities it will create for LVP and our suppliers.” LVP is WA’s only export accredited pork processing facility.