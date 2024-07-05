WA’s “Farmy Army” has officially started its campaign to topple Federal Labor and save the live sheep trade, after about 40 volunteers rallying to “letterbox” in metropolitan electorates earlier this month. It is part of a campaign to target marginal Labor-held seats such as Tangney, Hasluck and Bullwinkel before the next Federal election. A $424,000 war chest is aiding the movement, which began its campaign on Thursday in the Hasluck electorate. It was prompted after the Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea Bill passed the Upper House on Monday, angering industry leaders and advocates who had demanded a full Senate inquiry into the legislation. Keep The Sheep representatives returned from Canberra disappointed, but with a clear message that they will not be slowing down in their efforts. Some of the volunteers went to Perth from their Wheatbelt farms, while others were city residents supporting their farming friends. Together, they delivered about 5000 letters. Shirley Elliot Lockhart, a Claremont local, was among them. “I’m here to support the farmers and to show the Government that they can’t just ride over the top of us,” she said. “We need to have these exports and they (the Government) are just making our country poorer.” Cleary farmer Tanya Gibson said the Government was “wrecking” everything the farmers had worked for. “I’d like to change the Government and then get fairness for all of us,” she said. Glenn, Kay and Jake Davies, a farming family from York, also volunteered. “(We’re here) to support not only sheep farming, but obviously all sectors of agriculture because everything is going to be affected by this change,” Jake Davies said. “It’s a flow-on effect, and animal activists are obviously building on it. They’re moving on to cattle and stock transportation via truck.” Mr Davies also noted concerns for agricultural land if WA’s flock size is to shrink from farmers leaving the sheep industry. “I think it’s also a matter of sustainability as well, animals work quite well with the land,” he said. “(If) you take them out of the natural system, then things become a lot more unbalanced with the heavy usage of chemicals and fertiliser. That’s not in the best interest of anyone.” Ms Davies also voiced her worries for other forms of animal exports being banned. “We’re here to support the sheep industry and farming in general, because once we lose the sheep, we’re going to lose other animal industries,” she said. Livestock veterinarian and animal welfare compliance officer Holly Ludeman told volunteers to refer people with questions about live exports to groups such as LiveCorp and the Livestock Collective. She said the live sheep industry was “highly regulated with excellent animal welfare outcomes”. “We want to share that with the community, because the community does love farmers and does love rural communities, and that’s who you represent when you are walking around,” Dr Ludeman said. The Keep The Sheep petition, which has garnered just under 65,000 signatures in two months, was recently tabled in Parliament by Nationals senator Bridget Mackenzie.