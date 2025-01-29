The Nationals have taken aim at the Albanese Government for “failing” to name a transition advocate almost eight months after the-then agriculture minister Murray Watt first announced an end date for live sheep exports by sea. The Federal Government opened its expressions of interest process in early December for a single ‘transition advocate’, who would be charged with providing advice to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry on how WA’s sheep supply chain can adapt to the live export phase out, set to take affect in mid-2028. The advocate would also assist in an industry stocktake scheduled for 2026 and 2027 to assess the WA sheep industry’s preparedness for the ban. Alternatively, the role could also be awarded to a small advisory group of two or three members. If the role goes to a single person, they are expected to work up to 80 days a year until June 2029, when the contract ends. Pay will be between $1200 and $1600 a day. Nationals leader David Littleproud labelled the position was “Australia’s least-wanted, highest-paying job”. “It is clear no one wants to be the transition advocate, because no farmer wants the phase-out of live sheep exports to proceed,” he said. Nationals candidate for Bullwinkel Mia Davies said the funding put forward so far for the live sheep export ban was “disingenuous”, and she called on Agriculture minister Julie Collins to travel to the Wheatbelt to hold a public meeting with WA farmers. “It is now 2025 and not one cent in the transition package has gone towards farmers, who actually don’t want handouts, they just want to keep their industry,” Ms Davies said. The creation and funding of an advocate was one of 28 recommendations made by an independent panel commissioned by the Federal Government in 2023 to advise on how to best implement a live sheep export phase-out. The panel had also advised early action from the Government and pegged farming business planning, market opportunities and processing and cold storage infrastructure as the most important areas for the Government to address in the first half of 2024. The panel said early action would provide sheep producers with confidence in the industry’s ability to pivot to a boxed meat trade within four years. WAFarmers president John Hassell said he was aware of at least one person who had applied for the ‘transition advocate’ job. When asked by Countryman to state how many applications has been made for the role, DAFF only confirmed that the expressions of interest period for the job had closed. “Applications are being considered by government, for decision in accordance with standard government appointment processes,” a DAFF spokesman said.