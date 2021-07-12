LiveCorp CEO Sam Brown resigns after 13 years

After more than a decade, LiveCorp chief executive officer Sam Brown has resigned, saying he is “grateful” for his time with the live export industry research body.

He will be succeeded by Wayne Collier, who is currently the general manager — programs, over a three-month transition period.

Mr Brown first took on the role in 2012, after serving as the research body’s industry capability manager within the Livestock Export Program for four years.

LiveCorp Chair Troy Setter commended Mr Brown’s leadership during that time and said the company was in a strong position “at the forefront” of world leading research.

“Sam was promoted to CEO in 2012, when the industry was still working through the upheaval created by political and community pressure over its future following confronting television footage of poor animal welfare practices in Indonesia,” he said.

“He’s provided great leadership — not just for the LiveCorp team, but for the industry – through several challenges, and developed a great team. On behalf of the Board and LiveCorp’s members, I thank Sam for his dedication and wish him well.”

Mr Brown said it had been an “honour” to work with the LiveCorp team and wider industry.

“I’m grateful for the support from Troy, the board, and their predecessors over my time as CEO,” he said. “I also thank exporters for providing the opportunity to learn and grow, and to see and understand their businesses. Most of all, I thank my team of highly talented and dedicated staff.

“I’m sure LiveCorp will go from strength to strength, supporting the industry’s efforts to provide nutrition and improve animal welfare practices in destination markets,” Mr Brown said.

Mr Setter said while they would be sad to see Mr Brown go, it was great to see a “strong succession plan working” and they looked forward to seeing a fresh approach from Mr Collier as the company evolved.

“Wayne is well-known to industry stakeholders, having worked at LiveCorp for nine years leading its work in areas such as market access, regulation, digital transformation, and research,” he said. “He has a strong track record of successfully delivering projects for our members and with the federal government.”

Mr Collier said his focus was on continuing to deliver for LiveCorp’s members.

“I look forward to working with the Board and team at LiveCorp to strengthen our partnerships and connections with exporters and the wider industry, and to drive research, services and innovation that help advance industry sustainability, efficiency and acceptance,” he said.