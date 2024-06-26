Livestock transport leaders have called the Standing Committee on Agriculture’s recommendation to pass the Bill to end live sheep exports by sea an “extremely disappointing blow”, and have vowed to take their fight to Canberra to push for a Senate inquiry.

Both the National Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association and its WA counterpart, LRTAWA, condemned the recent House of Representatives inquiry for its “offensively short” consultation period.

“There were 13,000 submissions to the committee and only a proportion were considered which shows a disappointing contempt for the Australian people regardless of which side of the discussion you are on,” LRTAWA president Darran Bairstow said.

“This has been an exercise in Government ‘going through the motions’ and sends a worrying signal to the Australian people and I urge them to become informed and get behind the campaign.”

Camera Icon Darran Bairstow, second from left, with his family; Eden Bairstow, Danee Bairstow and Carmen Bairstow. Credit: supplied / supplied

ALRTA executive director Rachel Smith said ending live sheep exports by sea would not do anything to help animal welfare and would lead to countries with lower animal welfare standards increasing their live exports.

“Removing Australia from the trade won’t stop live sheep exports; it will just lower global animal welfare standards,” she said.

LRTAWA vice-president Beno Sutherland said it would continue to put pressure on the Government for a Senate inquiry so that the “real economic and social impact of the ban (can) be understood and analysed”.

“In only four weeks, over 60,000 people have signed the petition to have the ban decision abandoned,” he said.

“I think this is an unprecedented show of support for a campaign and indicates how strongly most people feel about the way in which this decision was made.

“We are heading to Canberra soon, armed with our facts and figures to explain our position to members of parliament who are prepared to listen to reason.”

Mr Sutherland gave evidence at the public hearing held at the Muresk Institute on Friday, June 14.

During the hearing, he said many of LRTAWA’s members sponsored local clubs and events such as agricultural shows, and also volunteered in their local communities — but the looming ban has created uncertainty.

“If rural transport businesses are under pressure, which they will be, these contributions will be the first thing to go,” he said.

“We are already being contacted by some of these groups worried about the funding that is going to be withdrawn.”

Mr Sutherland also highlighted conversations he has had with members who say they have felt “powerless” about the recent news and have experienced negative impacts on their mental health as a result.

“The LRTAWA has not fielded as many calls from members in distress since the ban on live cattle exports in 2011,” he said.

“Uncertainty has been injected into their businesses and has called their livelihoods into question, along with the personal plans they have made for their families to live in these small rural communities.”