Breaking the urban-regional divide has been on many leaders’ agendas, making regional people and their communities a critical diversity to unlock and include. An unexpected and welcomed opportunity met this agenda item head on with the pandemic. Remote work practices were introduced to keep the economy ticking and industries looked to local markets to fill vacancies with border shutdowns. Remote work was a gamechanger for the regions. Untapped talent sitting idle was suddenly activated. Regional people were now exposed to new and quality jobs, allowing them to conduct work and network online. This led to greater employment security, strengthened professional networks, and it even revitalised dusty old skills and careers, in turn strengthening and diversifying our regional economies. The most to benefit from remote work was women. Pre-pandemic (2019), the RRR Network found that 56 per cent of surveyed rural, regional and remote women were working full-time. By 2020, this increased to 61 per cent. In 2022, the WA Women’s Report Card reported the highest labour force participation rate for regional women, highlighting the ability to access labour markets was improving. Post-pandemic, the urban-regional divide has reduced, with our regions remaining front and centre. For instance, the regions are flourishing with tourism and hospitality. So much in fact, many areas are struggling to keep up with demand. Also, since 2020, the WA Government has invested (or allocated) more than $1 billion into our main roads to ensure safety and reduce travel time to our most popular regional areas. Last year, Regional Australia Institute CEO Liz Ritchie said the pandemic had supercharged metro to regional migration due to affordability and strong employment conditions and jobs. Just this month, Danielle Wood at the Australian Financial Review Summit said we can’t ignore the benefits of work from home, particularly for women, further saying the increase in women working full-time was bigger than the 40 years prior. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) of our regions in recent years has breathed fresh air Statewide. However, there is alarming concern with US politics challenging the value of DEI. An infiltration of this thinking, namely reduction in flexible work agreements (work from home), could limit regional people’s ability to participate beyond the outskirts of their towns. Moreso, it will be felt by our rural, regional and remote women who may no longer have the opportunity to apply for a city job with a compelling case to work from home, either forcing them into regular long-distance travel, leaving the regions altogether or having extended periods away. Those who can afford this lifestyle will be only the few, making diverse employment opportunities a wealthy regional person’s pursuit. If the diverse skills of our regional people, especially its women, can no longer be included from afar, this will lead to apathy, diluting our regions’ potential and reinforcing the urban-regional divide. So if you ever find yourself questioning DEI value in WA, I encourage you to consider its impact when it comes to our regions, its people, strengthening women’s workforce participation and their economic prosperity. Kendall Galbraith is the chief executive of the Rural Regional Remote Women’s Network