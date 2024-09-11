Good seasonal conditions have led to a top of $2300 at the 59th Quairading and Districts Stud Sheepbreeders’ Association Combined Ram Sale, with many regulars making an appearance, as well as some fresh faces entering the sheep industry. Nutrien Ag Solutions conducted the multi-breed sale on Thursday, September 5, at the Quairading Greater Sports Ground. The sale offered 139 rams from eight studs, resulting in 119 sold to a top of $2300 and an average price of $986, up $56/head on last year when 89 rams sold for an average price of $930. The sale’s average price of $986 was donated jointly by the six vendors, with proceeds going to the St John Ambulance Service. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Grant Lupton said he was “really pleased” by this year’s averages, and the work put into presentation. He said the good season had been a major help for the outcome of the sale and the confidence of buyers. “Some prices exceeded last year, which is what we’re always aiming for. (There was) a great selection of genetics too,” Mr Lupton said. “There’s breeds that you just don’t see in other parts of the State, with the Suffolk, the Poll Dorset and the Hampshire, so that all adds to it. “Due to the better season, buyers (who weren’t here last year) have returned, and that was great to see.” Mr Lupton said there were also a couple of new faces, including younger people who were planning to enter the sheep industry for the first time, which was “terrific to see”. “I think it’s a great time to be entering the industry,” he said. SOUTH SUFFOLK The Simpson family’s Pettison Park stud offered and sold 10 South Suffolk rams, with two selling to an equal top of $1350 and an overall average price of $1110/head. The sale topper sold to repeat buyer Kyle Caporn, of Quairading, who trades with Brett Caporn as BK and PJ Caporn. The Caporns, who are long-time clients of Pettison Park, have been running South Suffolk rams over about 1800 Merino ewes for many years. “They’ve always had good lambing percentages and good birth rates,” Kyle said. “They’ve always had good carcase weight and have been successful down at WAMMCO (WA Meat Marketing Co-operative).” HAMPSHIRE DOWN This was the second year the Simpson family have offered Hampshire Down rams at the Quairading ram sale. Four Hampshire Down rams sold to a top of $2000 and an average price of $1100, with two buyers in the mix. The $2000 sale topper sold to Renny Lee-Steere, Fiona Lee-Steere and their grandson Bailey Banfield, from Hawthornden Farm in Toodyay. Mr Banfield, who was a new buyer at the sale, said he was working with his grandparents to improve meat productivity in their sheep and to produce Wagyu-type lambs. Mr Lee-Steere said the family was striving for the Hampshire sheep breed’s high intermuscular marbling. The family purchased two Hampshire Down rams and plans to put them over their 500-odd shedding sheep flock, which is crossed with other breeds such as Dorper, Australian White and SheepMaster. Like many producers, Mr Banfield said the start of their season was “pretty slow” but had drastically improved thanks to recent rainfall. Valley Hampshire Down stud co-principal Brendon Simpson said he was very happy with the buyer turnout and the clearance of rams. “There was lots of energy in the shed, which was good,” he said. “There was some really good offerings of rams, ready to go, ready to get to work, with some good length, good depth and reasonable conditioning that’s well suited to the region.”