A Three Springs bred Poll Merino ram sold to the top of $7400 at the Thomas family’s Hill Padua Polls Annual On-property Ram Sale at Three Springs that resulted in Eastern States buyers securing a third of the 153 ram offering. Overall, the sale conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on September 18, offered 153 rams and sold 152 for an average price of $1450, down $315/head on last year when 124 rams sold for an average price of $1765. The sale topper, Hill Padua 123, was secured by first time HP buyer Outback MPM stud principal Richie Steele, of NSW, who was chasing a balanced ram with good carcase traits and long stapled soft wool that was very white and bright. “I viewed the ram by video — he looked good on his feet and well put together,” he said. “It was my first purchase of a Hill Padua ram and was something different than what is available on the east coast.” Mr Steele said he had established Outback MPM stud about seven years ago with breeding objectives aimed at high fertility, good eye muscle depth and above average fat. “We shear every six months and have been non-mulesed for 15 years,” he said. “The Hill Padua ram will go over some stud ewes with the plan of adding some depth to our catalogue of 400 sale rams offered each year throughout the Eastern States.” Mr Steele said he also supplies commercial lambs to NSW-based Gundagai Meat Processors that offers lamb suppliers a premium if they meet specifications on the abattoirs unique eating quality grid. “We just found out we have won an award that Gundagai hands out for its top suppliers,” he said. Hill Padua stud manager Fred Echaniz said HP 123, offered as lot three, had all the greatness of a stud sire. The 2022-drop 19.1 micron double-polled ram weighed 79.5kg at 11 months-of-age and was born a twin and measured in the top 5 per cent for PWT (11.0) and YWT (13.7). Also making an impression was HP 037 that sold for the $5000 second top-price to repeat buyers Don and Kim Alexander, of Narrogin, who trade as Bradscott Pty Ltd. The Alexanders run a nucleus flock of 400 ewes to breed their own flock rams to infuse into a commercial self-replacing flock of 5000 Merino ewes. “I was selecting for good balanced rams with extra YFAT,” Mr Alexander said. “We also run a 3500 head crossbred program using Poll Dorset rams over a mixed aged group of Merino ewes.” The Alexanders secured another two rams for $3800 and $3000 to infuse into their nucleus flock. Another top-valued ram, HP 310 sold through AuctionsPlus with Elders stud stock agent Jeff Brown coordinating the bids. Mr Brown said there was 52 rams that sold online with seven successful bidders from both the Eastern States and WA. Volume buyers from WA included Narrogin account JG & MN Armstrong that secured 17 rams to a top of $1500 and average price of $1224. Meryl Armstrong said she selected for plain bodied types with lower micron to run in her family’s 1800 self-replacing ewe flock. “We bought our first Hill Padua rams last year and their progeny are looking very robust with more growth,” she said. The sale raised $1200 for the WA Breast Cancer Research Centre when Badgingarra producer Dennis Martin secured the charity ram. Mr Martin said he was keen to support a great cause while also investing in good meat and wool type rams. “We feedlot finish our crossbred lambs and sell the majority to butchers,” he said. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Craig Walker said the sale was strong with a large proportion of rams secured through AuctionsPlus. “Astute buyers were keen on Hill Padua’s offering of rams that oozed quality wool, fertility and meat carcase attributes,” he said.