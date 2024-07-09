Farm advocacy group AgConnectWA will host a gala dinner in the Swan Valley next month to raise money for the Keep the Sheep campaign. President Sophie Wooldridge said the event would unite agriculture industry stakeholders and government representatives in a collaborative effort to help overturn Federal Labor’s live sheep export ban. “We are thrilled to be hosting this event to support the Keep The Sheep campaign,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for our community to come together, catch up, and contribute towards a cause that is so important for the future of agriculture and that we’re all so passionate about.” The event will be held on Saturday, August 24, at the Chapel Farm Estate. Tickets are available via Eventbrite and include drinks, a two-course dinner and dessert. “The gala promises an evening of networking, dancing and a live auction, all aimed at raising awareness and crucial funds for the campaign,” Ms Wooldridge added. “Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and organisations interested in supporting this important cause.” The Albanese Government has passed legislation to shut down the live sheep trade by 2028 while the Coalition has vowed to bin the policy if it wins the next election.