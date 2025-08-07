Anderson Poll Merino stud principal Lynley Anderson believes Merino breeding isn’t just about today’s bottom line — it’s about building a flock that will prosper in tomorrow’s market too. Her breeding objective focuses on progressive, easy-care and profitable sheep that flourish in the uncertainty of real-world challenges. Her scientific-based breeding aims to boost clients’ returns across various production systems throughout Australia and overseas. “It’s easy to calculate the profit from weighty lambs 4-5kg heavier than average at post-weaning, and ready for market earlier,” she said. “Or a weaning rate that is far higher than the average in Merinoselect, plus the cost savings from no need to drench adult ewes — this is the genetic impact that Anderson is offering.” The Anderson breeding program uses all tools available including performance recording, genomic testing, visual classing, and on-farm resilience testing. “We push the boundaries of the potential in Merinos and it’s working,” Ms Anderson said. “Our sheep are bred to be productive, resilient and low maintenance. “They can perform in a range of conditions, producing high-valued wool, meat and plenty of lambs, without high inputs or labour.” Anderson sheep are known for their rapid early growth enabling wether lambs to be sold earlier with more market options. Fast-tracking genetic progress, Anderson Poll Merino has been mating ewe lambs successfully at seven months of age, a selection process with potential to rapidly rebuild flocks or produce more lambs with less ewes. “From a four-week joining last year, with no flushing or teasing, we weaned 114 per cent lambs. We’re on track to repeat that percentage this year,” Ms Anderson said. She said there were no corners cut on visual assessment of her breeding flock. “Every stud animal is rigorously classed for structure, wrinkle, dags and wool quality,” Ms Anderson said. “We have decades of breeding naturally worm-resistant sheep to reduce the need for chemical treatments, and white, quality wool continues to add value.” Anderson Poll Merino is one of the few studs collecting and using genomic data for eating quality traits like intramuscular fat, lean meat yield and shear force. “We’re not sacrificing productivity to chase eating quality but we’re positioning Anderson genetics to be a leader in this space,” Ms Anderson said. “Feedlots for processors like NSW-based Gundagai Meats, who pay premiums for eating quality, are chasing Anderson lambs. “Anderson genetics are delivering the traits that industry will increasingly demand.” Her progressive stud participates in national research trials and has recorded preliminary ASBVs for flystrike resistance. Plus, groundwork has been laid for future footrot and methane traits. “We’ll be ahead of the curve when these breeding values go mainstream,” Ms Anderson said. Anderson Poll Merino has regular representations in sire evaluations and the National Resource Flock and there are now more than 37,700 sheep in the national Merinoselect database with Anderson in their pedigree. Consequently, every Anderson sale ram comes with full ASBVs with a high degree of accuracy. “The best way to evaluate Anderson genetics is on your own property,” Ms Anderson said. “Now is the time to grab hold of leading, profit-making genetics — plan your Anderson Rams sale visit today — make the switch for tomorrow’s Merino – today.” ANDERSON POLL MERINO SALE Date: Wednesday, October 22 On offer: 170 rams Information: 0429 328 055