The Angus premium and market share held relatively strong last year, and through support of national and local breed societies, there remains a strong commitment towards new initiatives to further enhance Angus as the breed of choice. Remaining steadfastly aligned with the strong promotion of the Angus brand, Countryman has captured a roundup of stud profiles to be presented in next week’s Angus Annual publication — a guide to some of the best genetics on offer for producers to consider in their selections this year. Prospective bull buyers can feel assured of the worldwide demand for the premium protein of Angus — derived from its ability to deliver real objective production and profit advantages across the supply chain while also tipping the scales as the finest eating experience for consumers. Angus Australia chief executive Scott Wright said despite the recent collapse in beef cattle prices — one of the largest and quickest declines on record, the market for Registered Angus Bulls at auction held remarkably strong last year. “In WA, the result was exceptionally pleasing — 1005 bulls sold for an average of $11,927,” he said. “This was the only State up from the 2022 result which was 1023 bulls sold at an average of $11,729. “Obviously the timing of WA and different market pressures assisted in that result.” Mr Wright said the huge movement in the cattle market last year had significant consequences for producers. “However, through the downward shift we continued to see a strengthening of the Angus Premium and market share,” he said. “Downward markets are a real test for a breed’s underlying market value. “As always, our very active WA Angus team does an excellent job at promoting the breed in the west — working proactively with Countryman while maintaining close relationships with commercial clients.” They produce a twice-yearly state-based publication, work proactively with the Countryman and maintain close relationships with commercial clients. Mr Wright said the World Angus Evaluation, released in October, has allowed breeders to compare genetics in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US, “This will be invaluable to assist Australian Angus breeders make the most accurate breeding decisions and also open export opportunities for Australian Angus genetics,” he said. “We are looking forward to hosting the World Angus Forum in Australia in May 2025.” For more information on the forum, view worldangusforum2025.com.