The Angus premium and market share held relatively strong last year and through the support of national and local breed societies, there remains a strong commitment towards new initiatives to further enhance Angus as the breed of choice. Remaining steadfastly aligned with the strong promotion of the Angus brand, Countryman has captured a round-up of stud profiles as presented in this edition of Angus Annual — a guide to some of the best genetics on offer for producers to consider in their selections this year. Prospective bull buyers can feel assured of the worldwide demand for the premium protein of Angus — derived from its ability to deliver real objective production and profit advantages across the supply chain, while also tipping the scales as the finest eating experience for consumers. Angus Australia chief executive Scott Wright said despite the recent collapse in beef cattle prices — one of the largest and quickest declines on record — the market for registered Angus bulls at auction held remarkably strong last year. “In WA, the result was exceptionally pleasing — 1005 bulls sold for an average of $11,927,” he said. “This was the only State up from the 2022 result, which was 1023 bulls sold at an average of $11,729. “Obviously the timing of WA and different market pressures assisted in that result.” Mr Wright said the huge movement in the cattle market last year had significant consequences for producers. “However, through the downward shift we continued to see a strengthening of the Angus premium and market share,” he said. “Downward markets are a real test for a breed’s underlying market value.” He said the very active WA Angus Committee team did an excellent job of promoting the breed in the west — “they produce a twice-yearly State-based publication, work proactively with Countryman and maintain close relationships with commercial clients”. “I would like to thank our WA Angus leaders for their hard work in progressing the breed in the west, particularly WA Angus Committee chairman Mark Muir and Angus Australia WA-based director Andrew Kuss,” Mr Wright said. “The World Angus Evaluation, released in October, has allowed breeders to compare genetics in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US. “This will be invaluable to assist Australian Angus breeders make the most accurate breeding decisions and also open export opportunities for Australian Angus genetics.” He said Angus Australia was looking forward to hosting the World Angus Forum in Australia in May 2025. “The timing is absolutely perfect to position our breeders for new export opportunities which may open with the World Angus Evaluation,” Mr Wright said. For more information on the forum, visit worldangusforum2025.com. Angus Australia released a new strategic plan in May 2023 — “Angus for every system” — a new Angus Australia vision statement produced as an accurate source of direction for the breed that continues to show its diversity of attributes across a range of production systems. Mr Wright said in a world that has a never-ending demand for premium protein, Angus continues to be the breed of choice because of its ability to deliver real objective production and profit advantages across the supply chain while delivering “the finest eating experience” for consumers.