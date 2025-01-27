Angus Australia president Sinclair Munro, of Bingara in NSW, says industry is gearing up for a massive year for the Angus breed with the World Angus Forum taking place in Australia. “It will be a time for increased collaboration with other Angus breed societies around the world,” he said. “Most importantly for our own society members.” The 2025 Neogen World Angus Forum, themed Beef for a Better Planet, will be held on May 7 and 8 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. It will offer a diverse range of presentations from an international line-up of experts. In the lead-up to the forum, the Zoetis AngusTREK will take place from April 29 to May 6 and includes a welcome cruise on Sydney Harbour along with many enjoyable tours of various vineyards and Angus studs. The Zoetis AngusEXPO will take place on May 3 and 4 at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre in Tamworth. This event will display an exhibition of Angus stud cattle with a pen of three competition. It will also conduct the Angus on Ice genetic sale offering the very best Angus genetics to the world. Mr Munro said these events would allow Angus producers to interact and gain insight to further identify and satisfy their customer requirements. He was appointed to his role as Angus Australia president and chairman of the board last year in May, replacing Erica Halliday. Mr Munro is a fifth-generation Angus breeder and runs the Booroomooka Angus stud, established in 1926. His family’s cattle enterprise consists of 4500 Angus commercial and seedstock cattle, selling about 200 bulls each year. Mr Munro’s father and grandfather were former Angus society presidents. At the Angus Australia board meeting held last year, Mr Munro said he was proud to be voted as president and hoped to make a great contribution to the role.