Australia’s red meat transport sector is being put under the microscope with a new taskforce that aims to boost animal welfare, supply chain efficiency and education. Meat and Livestock Australia recently launched its new Transport Sustainability Taskforce in conjunction with red meat supply chain representatives from across the country. The taskforce will measure animal movement and animal welfare metrics for the livestock transport industry, to track and report sheep and cattle welfare across the road transport chain. MLA animal wellbeing project manager Sharon Dundon said the taskforce would guide the domestic livestock transport industry’s focus on three pillars: animal welfare, supply chain efficiency, and education and training. Animal movements, animal welfare status and overall performance will be tracked annually in a bid to build transparency and highlight areas for improvement. Data will be reported through the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework and Australian Sheep Sustainability Framework, which set out the key performance indicators in sustainability for their respective industries. Ms Dundon said the taskforce consisted of people from across the supply chain including producers, saleyards, agents, transporters, retailers and processors bringing expertise in science, industry knowledge and practical experience. “Across the country, trucks are transporting livestock daily,” she said. “It’s crucial for the entire industry to proactively collaborate, ensuring we do right by our animals and our industry. “This taskforce is bringing the industry together, helping people understand their roles and responsibilities for livestock transport. “It is also helping improve the understanding that best practice livestock transport comes down to good preparation.” The draft strategy was recently shared with transporters at the Australian and NSW Rural Transporters Associations’ joint conference in Canberra and will be shared for consultation with supply chain stakeholders over the coming months. Australian Beef Sustainability Framework chair Patrick Hutchinson, a member of the taskforce, said the industry needed to take a supply-chain wide approach to considering the risks and opportunities for domestic livestock transport. “Without livestock transport there is no red meat industry,” Mr Hutchinson said. “All parts of the supply chain are connected by the industry’s livestock logistic systems.” Mr Hutchinson said he hoped the taskforce would lead to greater recognition of the vital role transport plays in the supply chain as well as considering how challenges can be solved. “The taskforce fosters a collaborative approach across the supply chain, ensuring transporters feel involved and confident in playing their critical role,” Mr Hutchinson said. “When everyone is working towards the same goals, and focusing on actions in their own specific areas, this creates improved outcomes overall, benefiting everyone.” ACT-based Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association executive director Anthony Boyle said the taskforce would be good for the industry. “As a collective group, the members of this taskforce would be stronger together, bringing everyone to the table to make more informed decisions,” he said. “The national ALRTA will represent every state Livestock and Rural Transport Association and keep each up to date and informed.” The taskforce has been created one year since MLA launched the Transport Hub website as a one-stop education resource for livestock transport by road in Australia in March 2024. The taskforce was formed as part of a Federal Government grant-funded project being delivered by MLA through the National Agriculture Traceability Sustainability Reporting Uplift Program.