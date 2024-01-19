The Dewar family, of Guilderton-based Ardcairnie Angus stud, will offer 51 two-year-old bulls at their third annual bull sale to be held at the Gingin saleyards on Tuesday, February 6, commencing at 11am. The sale will be conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus with inspection of the bulls beginning at 9am. Prior inspection at nearby Guilderton can be made available on request to stud principal Joe Dewar. Sale bulls are represented by leading AI sires including Ardcairnie F96, SAV Real Performance 4876, GAR Bonfire, Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, Texas Powerplay P613 and Sitz Stellar 726D. Mr Dewar said 18 bulls were measured below average Estimated Breeding Value birthweight and were suitable for selection as heifer bulls. Sale catalogues will be available mid-January by contacting Mr Dewar and will also be posted on the Ardcairnie website. Prior to the purchased of the Ardcairnie stud herd in 2020, the Dewar family had been breeding commercial cattle since the mid-1800s in Gingin. Their relatively new stud acquisition has gained ground by culling stringently on conformation, temperament, growth, and natural doing-ability. The Ardcairnie stud herd has transitioned successfully from the Great Southern to the new challenges of the sandy, limestone coastal country at Guilderton, near Moore River. Its new location has gained interest from surrounding commercial breeders as well as those commercial producers that have been past clients of the former owners of the stud. At the inaugural Ardcairnie Angus Bull Sale at Gingin in 2020, Mr Dewar said by purchasing the stud, it was a good opportunity to breed the same high-quality cattle that the McGregors had achieved during their 35-year development of the stud. All of the Ardcairnie sale bulls are genomically tested, and sire verified. The Dewars’ breeding objectives focus on low maintenance, easy-doing animals that are docile and thrive in any environment — all aimed at ease of management. Mr Dewar said he took great pride in how quiet and easy to handle the Ardcairnie cattle have been, backed by client feedback. The Dewar family management system aims to breed an all-round animal that adds value to every segment of the beef supply chain from the consumer back to the commercial breeder, with an emphasis on low inputs. With a breeding philosophy that hard-working bulls are at their best in commercial environments, the Dewars present bulls in working condition to increase their chances of a long and fertile life – fit, not fat. For further information or to inspect the Ardcairnie sale bulls, contact Mr Dewar on 0488 685 177. ARDCAIRNIE ANGUS STUD Sale: Tuesday, February 6, at Gingin On offer: 51 bulls Information: 0488 685 177