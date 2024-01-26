The Dewar family invite prospective bull buyers to their Ardcairnie Annual Rising Two-year-old Bull Sale to be held at the Gingin Saleyards on Tuesday, February 6, starting at 11am. Inspection of bulls starts at 9am, and the auction will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus. The 51 catalogued bulls have been drafted stringently on conformation, temperament, growth, and natural do-ability. They have been selected for their performance under adverse seasonal conditions. Ardcairnie stud co-principal Joe Dewar said his stud management team believed the sale bulls would breed the kind of cattle that would handle any environment. “The premium for selecting the right genetics has never been more evident than this year,” he said. “These Ardcairnie bulls will work under pressure and produce cows that will wean good calves, no matter the season. “Our breeding objectives focus on low-maintenance, easy-doing animals that are docile and thrive in any environment — all aimed at ease of management.” Mr Dewar said Ardcairnie’s management system aimed to breed an all-round animal that added value to every segment of the beef supply chain, from the consumer back to the commercial breeder — with an emphasis on low inputs. “We will once again present our bulls in working condition to increase their chances of a long and fertile life,” he said. “Prior inspection of bulls by appointment is always welcome and encouraged, or please join us on Tuesday, January 30 from 12pm-5pm to view our sale team on-farm. “We look forward to welcoming you to our 2024 sale and wish you every success with your purchases.” ARDCAIRNIE ANGUS STUD Sale: Tuesday, February 6, at Gingin On offer: 51 bulls Information: 0488 685 177