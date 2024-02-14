A Munglinup-bred Angus bull reached a top-price of $18,000 at the Cowan family’s on-property bull sale that resulted in a total clearance of 56 Angus bulls. The 4th Annual Arkle Angus Bull Sale, held on February 9, was the sale to watch out for after last year setting a State record average price of $15,551 for 69 bulls offered and sold. But with the falling beef market dictating confidence among bull buyers, this year’s total sale value was dramatically back after the 56 bulls offered and sold averaged $8473, down $7078/head on last year. The overall result was on terms with current market conditions. Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey said the sale, despite being back on values, had a “brilliant line-up” that resulted in a “very strong sale”. “The bulls had the utmost quiet temperaments, with great make and shape,” he said. Also rating the bulls very highly was NSW-based Millah Murrah stud principal Ross Thompson, who bred MM Paratrooper P15 — one of the star sire attractions at Arkle. The Cowan family paid $160,000 for P15 at Mr Thompson’s Millah Murrah sale in 2019. Mr Thompson paid his first visit to the Cowan’s property to view the Arkle line-up, that featured 35 MM Paratrooper P15 sons. Inspecting the bulls pre-sale, he said sale lot three, Arkle Paratrooper T155, was an excellent example of its sire. This top son of P15 was also admired by Lake Grace beef producer and return buyer Luke Bairstow, of Arizona Farms, who secured the 2022 July-drop bull for the $18,000 top-price. Mr Bairstow said his first pick, T155, was a great “all-rounder” with excellent phenotype and plenty of “visual appeal”. “We were very happy with last year’s bull that we bought at Arkle ($27,000 top-priced), which was of similar breeding (Paratrooper son), and he matured nicely for us,” he said. The 762kg Arkle T155 recorded an Estimated Breeding Value birthweight of +1.3 (top 10 per cent), and had moderate growth figures of +54, +100, and +126 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, but was in the top 10 per cent for the two greater profitability Angus Indexes including $246 for $A and $413 for $A-L. The Bairstows run a 1550 self-replacing Angus breeding herd with intentions to maintain numbers despite the downward-looking beef market. Mr Bairstow also paid $8000 for the 688kg Arkle Paratrooper T162. The $17,500 second top-priced bull, the 760kg Arkle Paratrooper T117, was secured by Munglinup beef producer Matthew Bell, who said he was after good early growth in his three bull selections. Arkle T117 recorded EBVs of +76, +129 and +174 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and was in the top 10 per cent for $A ($241) and top one per cent for $A-L ($484). “We have been using Arkle bulls for three years to cross over select Beefmaker (Hereford cross Simmental) cows for hybrid vigour,” he said. Mr Bell said he runs about 900 Beefmaker breeders with calves marketed to feedlots. He paid $9000 for the charity bull, Arkle Paratrooper T178, with all proceeds donated to the local Jerdacuttup and Munglinup Primary Schools. Mr Bell also paid $7500 for the 680kg Arkle Nugget T327, sired by Millah Murrah Nugget N266. Returning to the sale, Bott Livestock owner Andrew Bott, of Esperance, secured Arkle Powerpoint T208 for $14,500 and Arkle Paratrooper T320 for $12,500. The S Powerpoint son, T208, created a bidding war between five bidders. “Bull prices today reflected the change in the market — we sold calves for $1500/head to feedlots in 2022, but last year values fell to $1000/head,” Mr Bott said. Esperance beef producer Scott Wandel, who trades as Ridley Plains, secured four bulls to a top of $11,000 and average price of $9000. “We’ve been buying Arkle bulls for good growth and mature cow weight for two years prior to put over our Angus herd of 650 cows and 250 heifers,” he said. Volume buyer was Morundah farm manager Graham Maitland, who runs 1300 “mostly Shorthorn” breeders in Condingup. “Our first Arkle bull was bought in 2022 to cross over Shorthorn cows. Values were very good this year and we bought five,” he said. “We are increasing our breeder numbers to 1900 with calves sold-off to Wheatbelt feedlots.” Mr Maitland said he was selecting for good-valued bulls with moderate frames, and he was able to afford Paratrooper sons — his five-bull haul was secured to a top of $8500 and average price of $7300. New buyers were Leigh and Meagan McCallum, of Old Bambun Grazing in Gingin, who paid $8500 for a Paratrooper son and $8000 for a Banquet Quarter Pounder Q252 son. Arkle Angus stud principal Siobhan Cowan said she was pleased with the 100 per cent clearance with “lots of repeat buyers and a few new ones”. “Next year, we will be offering some new exciting genetics including sons of Millwillah Jaal R138,” she said.