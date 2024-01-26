The Cowan family, of Bedford Harbour-based Arkle Angus, are delighted to offer 65 bulls for sale at their fourth annual on-property bull sale, to be held on Friday, February 9, at 1pm. The bulls being offered for sale include more than 35 Paratrooper sons. Other sire lines in the sale include Arkle’s first bulls by Banquet Quarter Pounder, Dunoon Prime Minister, and Millah Murrah Quixote. Also included are sons by US sire Spickler Powerpoint and Millah Murrah Nugget, whose sons sold extremely well in last year’s sale. Arkle stud principal Siobhan Cowan said one of the stud’s most prolific female donors, Cherylton Grace, will have another two sons selling in this year’s sale, and prolific donor Cheryton Rosebud will have four sons and some daughters on offer. The team at Arkle has put up a full library of photographs and video footage on the stud’s website and the material can also be viewed on AuctionsPlus. The establishment of a large commercial cattle operation at Arkle Farms and its finishing property at Coronet Hill in Condingup has been a major focus in the past year for the Cowan family. “We are currently running more than 1500 commercial breeders, with plans to build numbers substantially during the next five years,” Ms Cowan said. “To accelerate the growth of our commercial breeding herd, and ensure highest-quality genetics, we are undertaking a large-scale embryo transfer program in our commercial herd. “The best and most productive dams in the stud herd have been selected and matched with the finest sires to allow Arkle to build a high-quality breeding herd as the foundation of its commercial cattle operations.” Ms Cowan said working with veterinarian Richard Hall, Arkle had implanted more than 400 embryos last year and achieved an encouraging success rate. “During the coming years, Arkle’s ET program will have the added advantage of producing a larger number of superior commercial bulls, to complement our stud bull offering — this will add to our client services,” she said. “We will have finished and sold approximately 1200 grass-fed steers and heifers on our Coronet Hill property during the past 12 months, many of which were purchased from supporters of Arkle Angus that had purchased bulls in previous years. “With numbers building for this year and beyond, we look forward to seeing these purchases grow further and building long-term and mutually beneficial relationships with our bull buyers including sourcing the highest-quality steers and heifers for finishing.” Ms Cowan said it was exciting times in the continued development of the Arkle Angus stud, focusing on producing bulls that work for prospective stud and commercial bull buyers. “This involves producing bulls for our own commercial herd, which limits the numbers of bulls we can offer this year, but we expect to see the numbers of sale bulls to increase again next year,” she said. “We look forward to providing more data on the performance of our stud breeding herd through our commercial operation during the coming years — from birth to finishing and the final product. “Our plan is to feed this information back into our breeding decisions for the benefit of our stud and commercial producers.” She said the data would be beneficial in providing commercial and stud producers confidence in the genetics they were purchasing from Arkle Angus. “Our leading sire, Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, continues to set the standard in Angus genetics across Australia,” Ms Cowan said. “We are excited to sell the first bulls out of our Paratrooper daughters in this year’s sale — they have proven themselves to be exceptional cows and we now have four generations of them on-farm. “A large proportion of our donor cows for both stud and commercial embryos are Paratrooper daughters displaying exceptional temperaments — they are soft and maternal, with excellent udders and represent some of the most outstanding cows phenotypically within the herd.” Ms Cowan said last year, the first calves by Millwillah Jaal R138 and Alpine 38 Special S021 were born. “I can confidently say that both bulls worked well in a heifer program — there were no complications in calving and the calves are slender and sprightly at birth and have demonstrated excellent growth rates,” she said. “Both bulls have matured beautifully, with impeccable feet and structure — we look forward to weaning the first of these calves in the coming months, with a selection of both sires having sons on offer in next year’s sale. “We finished 2022 with the purchase of three new donor cows from Coonamble Angus — these cows are complete outcrosses for Arkle Angus and were selected for their deep pedigrees — proven over many years.” Ms Cowan said Arkle had great success blending Coonamble genetics into the stud — all three acquired cows were placed in the donor program and produced large numbers of embryos for the ET program. “We are excited to see their first calves on the ground in 2024 — photos of all three cows can be seen on our donor photo page and Arkle’s website,” she said. ARKLE ANGUS STUD Sale: Friday, February 9, at Bedford Harbour On offer: 65 bulls Information: 0438 709 940