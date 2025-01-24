Munglinup-based Arkle Angus stud principal Siobhan Cowan and her team will host their 5th Annual Bull Sale on February 7. “We are pleased to offer 68 bulls at our on-farm sale at 584 Bedford Harbour Road East,” she said. “The bulls being offered for sale this year include the first sons by Millwillah Jaal and Alpine 38 Special, two exceptional bulls acquired by Arkle Angus in 2022. “They are the first sons by either of these sires to be offered for sale in Australia and we are very excited by what they bring to the table.” Ms Cowan said both sires had been used extensively throughout Arkle’s stud and commercial herds, “with great success”. “This year Arkle Angus is offering bulls from its embryo transplant program, matching excellent maternal pedigrees and first-class sire lines, including Millah Murrah Paratrooper, Sitz Investment and Spickler Powerpoint,” she said. “Other sire lines used include Sitz Stellar, Millah Murrah Nugget and Banquet Quarter Pounder. “All the bulls have excelled in a tough season on the south coast of WA, with only three months of green feed available this year after an extremely late break and low winter rainfall.” Ms Cowan said the silage and hay production program had been invaluable in maintaining steady and even growth on the bulls, without pushing weight gain. “They have grown steadily and evenly with the aim of producing bulls that don’t just look good on sale day but are set up to last in paddock conditions throughout Australia,” she said. “Arkle Angus continues to strive to bring the highest quality Angus genetics to WA and beyond. “We don’t just focus on the figures alone but commit to a stringent selection process focused on structure, fertility and docility throughout our herd.” Ms Cowan said her team was committed to the stud herd’s genetics, using them extensively to develop and continually improve their commercial herd progression. “If any interested producer cannot make it to the sale in person, they will have access to a full library of photographs and video footage on the Arkle Angus website as well as on AuctionsPlus,” she said. Retirement of Millah Murrah Paratrooper The team at Arkle Angus has announced the retirement of top sire MM Paratrooper. “He has been brought home to WA where he is living a leisurely life on our family farm near Margaret River, alongside a mob of donor cows and heifers,” Ms Cowan said. “He still looks very much the part and will continue to play a key role in the genetics of both Arkle’s commercial and stud herds for the foreseeable future. “Arkle Angus had the pleasure to acquire Paratrooper for what at the time was an Australian record price for an Angus bull — he has proved himself many times over, defining the Angus breed in Australia for years to come.” Stud and Commercial — Breeding Ms Cowan said Arkle Angus continued to back the genetics of its stud herd as her team assemble a major commercial Angus breeding herd alongside the stud. She said Arkle’s core strategy was to leverage the high-quality genetics offered by the stud herd to accelerate the development of a high-quality, commercial Angus breeding herd. “Through selecting the optimal genetics (maternal and paternal) and using embryo transfer (ET) and artificial insemination (AI) techniques, this enables us to accelerate the transfer of performance genetics into our commercial breeding herd,” Ms Cowan said. “Last year we saw the first wide-scale rollout of Arkle’s breeding program across the commercial herd, with a particular focus on the ET side of the program. “With 2000 commercial breeding cows and heifers (and another 350 stud cows and heifers) it has been a very busy year.” Ms Cowan said about 1500 embryos were implanted across both the commercial and stud herds, contributing significantly in future to the positive development of both herds. “After follow-up by Arkle bulls, both the ET and AI programs in 2024 were successful with 92-95 per cent of the commercial and stud breeding herds coming back into calf, even after a very challenging 12 months on the feed front,” she said. “Arkle’s donor cows are based near Margaret River, where embryos from 30-35 donor cows are flushed. “The program has been very successful in showing the consistent results that can be achieved in a large-scale embryo flushing program.” Ms Cowan said donor cows were in the herd for 12 months, flushing every 40 days before returning to the stud herd in-calf. “The ET program has allowed Arkle to select the best cows out of the stud to become the future matriarchs of its commercial herd,” she said. “We expect to retain 90 per cent of the resulting ET heifers next year, to continue the scaling up of its commercial cow herd in 2025. “The team on farm has done an excellent job executing the program in 2024, with Richard Hall and Liz Harper (from Golden Arm Genetics) contributing a huge amount of effort and passion supporting Arkle to make a success of this program.” Ms Cowan said the tough 2023-24 season had proven the merit of having a breeding herd, both stud and commercial, that holds condition on poor feed quality while feeding a calf and getting back into calf. “Our commercial herd has held its own and proven itself to be extremely efficient in feed conversion on a tough ration through the dry months of 2023-24,” she said. Commercial Herd — Finishing Outside of the stud, the commercial focus of Arkle Angus was to consistently deliver high-quality, grass-fed cattle year-round from its finishing property at Coronet Hill in East Esperance. The finishing operation is currently in its second full year of operation, with plans to deliver about 2500 finished grass-fed steers and heifers this financial year. Ms Cowan said it was expected numbers would grow quickly in the coming years. This year, Arkle Angus will transfer roughly 1200 of its own-bred weaners to Coronet Hill. These numbers will be supplemented with weaners purchased from WA producers, many of whom had purchased bulls from Arkle Angus. “Arkle Angus recognises the great support it has received from local producers who have purchased our stud bulls over the past three or four years,” Ms Cowan said. “To recognise this and return the favour, we have (and plan to continue to build on it) an active program to purchase weaners from producers who have and continue to support Arkle Angus.” “We consistently see the benefits of Arkle’s stud genetics coming through in these lines of weaners. “Arkle Angus offers its thanks to all the local producers who have and continue to support its commercial Angus breeding and finishing operations.”