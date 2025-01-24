The WA Nationals have launched a tongue-in-cheek ad campaign in the lead up to Australia Day, declaring Federal Labor’s live sheep export ban is “bad news for your barbecue”. Dubbed “The Day Labor Cancelled Lamb”, the ad warns the policy will lead to farmers leaving the sheep industry and urges voters to “give Labor the chop” at the upcoming election. In one scene, a restatraunter tells a bemused family sitting down to a meal that “lamb’s off, but you can still have tofu”. A lamb kebab is snatched from an unhappy diner in another scene, before WA Nationals candidate for the Senate Paul Brown takes to the screen. “This has all been a lot of fun, but seriously, Labor’s live export ban is really hurting farmers,” he tells the audience. “And if they’re not making money out of sheep, they’re going to farm something else — and that’s bad news for your barbecue.” Mar Brown, who is the spokesman for the Keep the Sheep campaign, goes on to urge viewers to “raise a cutlet to our hard working farmers” this Australia day. The ad also makes reference to Australian Lamb’s much-loved annual summer TV ad, which has racked up more than 4.3 million views on YouTube since its launch two weeks ago. “It’s Australia Day — the barbecue is sizzling, the cameras are rolling, must be time for another award-winning ad about lamb,” the narrator says, before crashing the party. The ad had attracted about 700 views on YouTube at the time of writing. The Albanese Government passed legislation in July to ban the live export of sheep by sea from May 2028. Both the Nationals and the Liberals have vowed to scrap the ban if they win the election.