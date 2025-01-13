Last year marked a record 12 months for Australian red meat exports, with beef, lamb, mutton and goatmeat hitting new highs thanks to strong overseas demand and domestic supply. The data comes from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s latest red meat export statistics, analysed by Meat and Livestock Australia. Australia exported a record 2.24 million tonnes of red meat to 104 countries in 2024. MLA global supply analyst Tim Jackson said the data showcased Australia’s “strong reputation” as a reliable supplier of red meat. “In 2024, the cattle herd and sheep flock both reached maturity, and slaughter lifted substantially,” he said. “At the same time, the global supply landscape was favourable for Australia, with beef exports from the United States easing as the American cattle herd reached a 72-year low following years of drought. “Global economic pressures continue to affect consumer confidence. “However, high levels of trust and an industry-wide dedication to quality has driven demand for Australian red meat internationally.” BEEF Record high capacity led to “strong” turnoff figures in 2024, according to MLA. Beef exports reached 1.34Mt in 2024, a 22 per cent increase compared to 2023 and 4 per cent higher than the previous record of 1.29Mt set in 2014. The United States was where the strongest growth was, with exports rising 60 per cent year-on-year to over 394,700. The market in South East Asia also saw considerable growth, with a 33 per cent YOY increase. Grainfed beef exports also broke records with over 375,000t exported in 2024. MUTTON AND LAMB Australian lamb exports climbed to over 359,000t, a 10 per cent increase from the previous record set in 2023. Exports to the United Kingdom rose by 44 per cent YOY, with 2024 marking the first year of the full implementation of the Australian-UK free trade agreement. The US was the biggest market at 85,133t, followed by China (53,478t), and the United Arab Emirates (27,268t). Mutton exports rose to over 255,000t, a 22 per cent increase to 2023, which had set the previous record. China was the biggest market for mutton, with 95,622t exported. This was followed by Malaysia (26,953t), and the US (19,077t). Sheepmeat exports in total rose by 15 per cent from 2023. GOAT MEAT Goat meat exports rose to 51,489t in 2024, a record high for the trade. This was a 44 per cent increase to the previous record set in 2014. The US was the largest market for goat meat, with exports reaching over 27,500t, followed by South Korea (8,639t) and China (5,161t).