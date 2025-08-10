As featured in the Countryman back in 2020, I come from a long line of farmers. Like my father before me, I’ve spent much of my life working the land and holding various roles that shaped not only my career — but who I am. Retirement is something we talk about, but rarely fully understand until we’re in it. That article focused on a key message I still believe in today: preparation is everything — especially for families. Now, I’d like to share what happened next. Retired… twice I’ve actually retired twice. The first time, I left the farm under management until it was eventually sold. But I wasn’t ready to stop. I was soon offered a position in Perth as superintendent of works on the Crown Casino site — a fascinating role that kept me sharp and challenged. New opportunities kept rolling in. I bought and sold businesses. I worked in a cottage hospice. I completed a real estate course, managed a waste disposal company, and later oversaw construction and maintenance at a secondary school with two campuses. I also managed major water infrastructure projects for the Water Corporation — no shortage of problems to solve there either. Then came a move to Toodyay, where I bought a small block with some equipment. That kicked off a new phase of work, learning, and unexpected opportunities. Life after the land Since stepping away from farming many years ago, I’ve taken on a wide range of jobs — from real estate and healthcare to driving tractors during seeding and harvest, even hauling road trains between Perth and Darwin. I’ve helped landowners develop and manage their properties and studied everything from mental health and community services to financial counselling, domestic and family violence, and social support. I learned about financial counselling in Northam. I even worked for a contractor in Essex, England, before travelling through Scotland. I gave fly-in-fly-out work a go too. At one point, I started writing a book — and I still am. Eventually, I retired again — this time properly — moving back to Perth in my early 70s. A tougher chapter Not long after, I hit an unexpected wall. I’d had polio as a child — something that shaped a lot of my early experiences and fears. Thankfully, I recovered physically. But when I stopped working for good, I found myself adrift. I didn’t have enough meaningful activity or purpose. Sure, there was coffee, the paper, and a local men’s shed — but something was missing. I began giving talks about my life, especially my experiences with anxiety and depression. That helped, and I loved connecting with others. But the real struggle was just beginning. Over the next four years, I went through a deep personal battle with low self-worth, anxiety, and a loss of interest in almost everything. These aren’t easy things to talk about — or to hide. But I got help. I stuck with it. And eventually, things turned around. Today, I’m in a good place. What helped me through Aside from medication, the most powerful tool in my recovery was cognitive therapy — in various forms. It gave me a new way to see and manage my thoughts. I also learned I had a genetic predisposition to depression. That knowledge didn’t fix everything, but it helped me make sense of the road I’d travelled. One of my favourite sayings is: “Hey, it’s time to move on.” Simple, but powerful. For me, retirement isn’t just about stepping away — it’s about holding onto the meaningful things in life. It’s about discovering new ones, too. These days, I do both. And I want to help others do the same. Advice for others Retirement can be a reality check. It brings changes — some expected, others not. But there are ways through. Connect with people who share your background. Find community. Get involved. Men’s sheds, women’s circles, local groups — these places matter. I often run into old farmers on the street — same hats, same stories. In coming weeks, I’ll be doing a series of talk’s with non-for-profit mental health organisation Men’s Talk. If you want to get hold of me and have a chat, reach out to them. Wherever life has taken you, I believe we can all return to what makes us happy and resourceful. So take care. Keep going. And who knows — maybe we will cross paths. Tony Allan is a former farmer at Mingenew