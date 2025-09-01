Australia’s beef industry is poised to hit record production levels this year, as demand continues to soar and farmers’ herds continue to improve on the back of good seasonal conditions. But the nation’s beef production could fall within two years, experts say, as drier conditions prevail and producers adopt “more cautious” approach to their farming practices. Meat and Livestock Australia released its latest cattle industry projections on September 1, with the nation expected to reach a record 2.79 million tonnes of beef production, while slaughter is set to reach nine million head. Live cattle exports are set to reach 781, 365 head, while the total number of cattle in Australia would ease slightly at 31 million head, reflecting what MLA said was a “mature and productive” herd structure. A number of factors are driving the production boom, including stable carcase weights, increased slaughter, and strong export demand as Australian farmers continue to fill a global supply shortage. MLA acting market information manager Erin Lukey said the nation’s beef industry was shifting from expansion to “maintaining productivity and sustainability”. “This positions the industry well to respond to both domestic and international demand in the years ahead, ensuring that Australia continues to lead in efficiency, quality and resilience across the global red meat supply chain,” she said. The nation’s cattle slaughter was forecast to rise 8.6 per cent to 9.02 million head in 2025, supported by robust cattle supply and processing capacity. The nation’s average carcase weight remains about 309kg, a historically-high level underpinned by a strong proportion of grainfed cattle in the mix and solid feed availability following autumn rainfall. Australia’s cattle herd is expected to remain stable in 2026 before easing in 2027 due to potential drier seasonal conditions, but the shifting focus on carcase weights and processing efficiency meant high production levels were expected to continue. “The herd has evolved to support higher turn-off without compromising productivity,” Ms Lukey said. “This is a reflection of improved breeding efficiency and a shift toward more strategic herd management across the board.” Beef exports are forecast to reach 1.5 million tonnes shipped weight in 2025, as Australia continues to capitalise on global supply constraints caused by declining production in key competitor markets such as the United States and Brazil. Ms Lukey said Australia was uniquely positioned to meet rising international demand with the US progressing into a herd rebuild phase and Brazil facing herd contraction following heavy slaughter and drought recovery. This export strength is further supported by Australia’s robust processing capacity, consistent product quality, and long-standing trade relationships across North Asia, North America, and Southeast Asia.