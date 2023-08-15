The number of cattle in Australian feedlots has rebounded to near-record levels, rising by 8.5 per cent to more than 1.25 million head in the June quarter despite a large drop in WA. The figures were revealed in the latest quarterly survey by the Australian Lot Feeders’ Association and Meat and Livestock Australia, released on August 14. ALFA president Barb Madden said that the number of cattle on feed nationwide — which has now remained above 1m head for 22 consecutive quarters — was the second highest on record. “Record numbers on feed in Queensland and South Australia have pushed the national figure up despite declines in New South Wales, Victoria and WA,” she said. “Despite input cost pressures and an uncertain economic outlook, high utilisation rates demonstrate continued demand for grain fed beef and confidence in the feedlot production system.” Numbers on feed in QLD and SA rose by 17.6 per cent and 18.6 per cent, respectively, while NSW, Victoria and WA numbers dropped 1.4 per cent, 8.3 per cent and 19.4 per cent across the quarter. National capacity remained steady at 1.56 million head, while utilisation rates increased from 74 per cent in the March quarter to 81 per cent in the June quarter. MLA analyst Tim Jackson said Australian grain prices remained internationally competitive despite lingering at near-record levels since the start of last year. “Wheat prices for the Darling Downs traded up 2 per cent at an average of $408/tonne during the quarter; however, this represented a 25 per cent discount to American export HRW, compared to a historic average of 5 per cent,” he said. “Even though feed prices have been rising, the relative price advantage will assist Australia’s position in international markets.” Grain fed beef exports were up 8 per cent compared with the the March quarter, with strong demand from China and South Korea balancing softer exports in Japan. Mr Jackson said feeder cattle saleyard throughput strengthened in the June quarter, while prices and average weights eased. And while easing prices offered some cost relief, he said other input costs remained well above historic levels, with consumer confidence in key export markets lower than the same time last year. Overall, Mr Jackson said the latest survey results indicated the lot feeding industry’s “continued resilience”. “Australian grain fed beef is in demand around the world, as the increasing diversification of export destinations shows,” he said. “Strong growth of numbers on feed demonstrate the capacity of the lot feeding industry to meet that demand.”