The Australian Fodder Industry Association will host a “Hay Meetup” in York this Saturday, bringing together farmers, contractors, exporters and anyone interested in growing the fodder community. This event is the inaugural “Hay Meetup” event, with others planned across the country in the coming months. Organisers are looking forward to delivering a series of informative networking opportunities for Australia’s hay and silage producers, and those interested in learning more about the industry. The line-up of presenters include 2 WorkinOz owner Ley Webster who will present agriculture recruitment, staffing and training. Living Farm managing director Richard Devlin and InterGrain’s national oat breeder Allan Rattey will speak on research on oaten hay varieties. Avon Valley Ag and Nufarm representatives will present an update on the topic of fungicides on oaten hay. Northam-based Bodiam Export and Domestic Feed Supplies owner Peter Gillett will provide commentary on the export market. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development representative Zoe Chatfield will speak on animal health. The event will be held on Saturday, April 5, from 4-6pm at the Lake Kimberley Bar and Grill at WhiteGum Farm in York. AgWest Machinery, Boekemans Machinery (representing New Holland), John Deere and York Fabweld, will also be there with equipment on display. Drinks and food will be available. The AgWest team will be raffling off a $1000 Stihl chainsaw and there will be other prizes up for grabs for the families attending. For more information, or to register, visit afia.org.au/events.