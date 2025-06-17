Australia’s feedlot sector is celebrating after its official contribution to greenhouse gas emissions was slashed by more than 50 per cent on the back of industry-led research. The $4.6 billion industry’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions was officially lowered this month, on the back of a new Australian-specific equation used to calculate enteric methane emissions from grain-fed cattle. The industry-led research revealed the sector’s carbon emissions were 56 per cent lower during the past five years than originally estimated, including 57 per cent lower in 2021-22 alone. The new equation revealed grain-fed beef carbon emissions for 2023 (inventory released in 2025) was 1.46Mt of CO2 equivalents. Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Michael Crowley said the results gave feedlotters a more accurate, Australian-specific picture of their industry’s carbon emissions. “The development of an Australian-specific methodology for calculating Australian grain-fed cattle emissions is a helpful step-forward for the feedlot industry,” Mr Crowley said. “As technology has improved over time, measurements have become more accurate and now we have proven thorough research that grain-fed cattle have lower emissions than previously thought. “The grain-fed sector is adopting sustainable practices such as reducing methane emissions through advanced feed and management strategies. “To have a more accurate method to calculate and analyse our emissions, we can focus more closely on addressing enteric methane emissions, making our product even more environmentally sustainable.” The information was submitted to the Federal Government late last year but it was not until last week industry found out the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water had adopted the new equation. In a landmark moment for the grain-fed industry, the new equation was included in Australia’s National Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report 2023, which was recently released. Australian Lot Feeders’ Association president Grant Garey said the long-awaited change gave the sector “accurate information” to meet growing demand for climate-related evidence and reporting. ALFA briefed its members on the announcement last week, telling them the data had recognised what industry had long-known — that the sector was efficient and produced significantly lower methane emissions than previously estimated. The project was funded by Meat and Livestock Australia on behalf of the Australian Lot Feeders’ Association and conducted by several Australian universities, mainly the University of New England. Researchers used a different composition of grain fed to Australian cattle that resulted in less methane emissions, as well as a new equation to extrapolate findings and measure emissions more accurately. Prof. Frances Cowley — who led the study through UNE — said the data was produced using tempered, barley-based diets typical of the Australian feedlot industry. The prior model — called the Moe and Tyrell method — was created in 1979 but criticised for using data from dairy cattle fed in the US, which industry said involved a markedly different diet to modern-day cattle in Australia. Researchers found the Moe and Tyrell equation overestimated daily methane production per head by about 2.4 times, with the error increasing as methane emissions per animal increased. About four per cent of Australia’s beef herd is being fed grain at a feedlot at any one time but the sector has continued to grow with a record 1.49 million head on feed during the March quarter this year. Industry has been working with both researchers and start-ups to use supplements to reduce methane emissions produced by livestock, including native seaweed asparagopsis.