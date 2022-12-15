Australia’s peak meat industry body is calling for a ban on the sale of old-fashioned livestock tags once a planned mandatory electronic identification scheme is implemented nationally.

All lambs and managed goats born after January 2025 will have to be fitted with electronic tags under a recent agreement between Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and his State and Territory counterparts.

The Australian Meat Industry Council has backed the move, issuing a statement Wednesday calling for all National Livestock Identification Scheme-approved visual tags to be “withdrawn from sale” from 2025.

“We believe this position is the right compromise to minimise double tagging of sheep and managed goats, while also fast-tracking EID coverage to put Australia in the best position possible to respond to an animal disease outbreak,” AMIC chief executive Patrick Hutchinson said.

“Removing NLIS-approved visual tags from the market will ensue that stakeholders don’t inadvertently use tags that will soon be redundant and get as many EIDs in circulation as quickly as possible.

“This is just like industry removing old NVDs (National Vendor Declarations) from circulation.”

The statement goes on to say that national harmonisation will be “critical to the success” of mandatory EID and that AMID will “vigorously advocate for a uniform roll-out via the national Sheep and Goat Traceability Task Force.

Camera Icon AMIC chief executive Patrick Hutchinson. Credit: Suppled / RegionalHUB

“AMIC will continue to advocate for national harmonisation of eID requirements via the SGTTF and will also engage State regulators to push our position,” Mr Hutchinson said.

“We cannot end up with a multi-speed transition to EID, beyond what we already have with Victoria leading the shift across.”

EID is already mandatory for Australian cattle, but Victoria is the only State to have made it mandatory for sheep.

Mr Hutchinson said industry and regulators “must not accept an outcome where we have further variation across state borders in how we move to EID tagging”.

“Having consistent sheep and goat traceability requirements across State and Territory borders will reduce uncertainty and disruption to commercial activity,” he said.

“Harmonisation will minimise the complexity for businesses operating and transacting across State borders and enable clear and consistent communication of changes to stakeholders along the supply chain.

“A harmonised transition to eID will allow Australia to present a united and straight-forward message of changes to trading partners.

“If we have an outcome where processors are receiving stock from multiple states, which are moving to sheep and managed goat eID at different rates, the process of verifying whether each animal meets the regulatory requirements will become significantly harder.

“If requirements to sell sheep and goats across state borders differ, communicating changes to a wide producer base making such transactions will be extremely difficult.

“Friction at state borders will stymie the free movement of stock and may distort markets.”

Camera Icon Feral goats on Winderie Station, Gascoyne in holding yards ready for export. Credit: Lara Ladyman / Countryman

AMIC has urged all States to adopt EID as quickly as possible.

The WA Government this month announced $3.4 million to kickstart the rollout, with the funding to go towards new scanning infrastructure at saleyards and other “key livestock congregation points”, as well as an electronic tag subsidy for producers.

NSW is the only other State to have committed funding, pledging $3.5m in August to “drive forward plans” for the mandatory system.

Full details of how the cost of transitioning to EID — estimated at $49m for WA alone — will be split between industry and governments have yet to be determined.

Peak national sheepmeat and wool producer bodies, Sheep Producers Australia and Wool Producers Australia, have both welcomed the move towards a nationally-harmonised system.

WA’s goatmeat industry is much smaller than the sheepmeat industry and primarily based on harvesting semi-managed or wild rangeland goats to supply domestic and international markets.