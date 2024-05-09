Pork was the star of the show when farmers, suppliers, chefs and restaurateurs gathered in Perth recently for “a celebration of the pig”. Australian Pork Limited’s PorkStar event brought a who’s who of industry players to the Santini Bar and Grill, where the talented chef duo of Nick Wood and Jake Lynch cooked up a feast for the history books. The carefully curated menu included everything from braised pork croquette to a jaw-dropping Berkshire pork chop, complete with braised cabbage guanciale and seeded mustard pork sauce. APL spokeswoman Jessica Wallace said the April 22 event was all about celebrating WA’s passionate food industry talent while keeping pork at the forefront of creative menu placements. “PorkStar is well-established and has a strong following and recognition within the hospitality and restaurant scene,” she said. “The PorkStar program continues to celebrate talented chefs and food professionals pushing the boundaries, influencing creative and innovative ways to use pork.” The memorable meal was washed down with winning drops from the Australian Wine List of the Year Awards including offerings from First Drop Wines, Howard Park and Glen Garvald.